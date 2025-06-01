Michael McDowell calls horsepower increase an “illusion” days after NASCAR SVP Elton Sawyer’s comments

Michael McDowell has his say on the horsepower debate around the NASCAR paddock right now. The debate to increase the horsepower of the Cup car reignited after NASCAR Senior Vice President Elton Sawyer said on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio that the horsepower increase on Cup cars is on the table, and is being discussed. Several drivers around the paddock have supported the idea and presented their opinions on how much increase is ideal.

Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell also presented his opinion on the topic.

"I don't think it will help the product. I think it’s just an illusion that some of the drivers and media are trying to paint. I don't think it will make a lucky difference in any of those things. We just need to keep adding softer tires and having more tire wear. I think it's gonna be a lot of work and not much of a result on that. Will see though, open-minded to it," Michael McDowell said via an interview.

The 40-year-old driver's opinion was contrary to what several other drivers had said. The majority agreed on increased horsepower in the next-gen car.

The next-gen car has failed to deliver exciting and competitive racing on the short tracks of the NASCAR calendar since 2022. This has also led to the softening of the tires by Goodyear in an attempt to make overtaking on the track more possible.

The No. 71 driver starts the Cracker Barrel 400 race at the Nashville Superspeedway from eighth on the grid. He is currently ranked 20th in the Cup Series for this season, scoring 259 points so far.

Michael McDowell on how he manages his work-life balance

Michael McDowell has been racing in the NASCAR Cup Series for quite some time. The driver first raced in the Cup Series way in 2008. The driver has evolved along the journey, and also has a family now.

The driver was asked about how he manages with five kids around in the house, along with racing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"First, I have an amazing wife, Jami, who takes on a lot of that burden, which allows me to do my job well. If I’m home, then I’m taking the kids to school, I’m making them breakfast, I’m doing what I can with them. I’m engaged with them to make that time count. Even though I’m not hanging out with my kids today, I’m racing and I’m practicing, qualifying.

"I was here an hour before the garage opened, before anyone was here, and I’ll be here an hour after the garage is closed. This is what I do. My wife knows that. My kids know that." McDowell said, as per the New York Times in March.

The 40-year-old emphasised how he found it difficult earlier to manage this balance in life. He expressed that he does his job really well so that his kids can understand what hard work, dedication, and discipline look like.

