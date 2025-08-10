Michael McDowell is clear about whether Austin Hill deserves a penalty for the Watkins Glen incident

It’s been only two weeks since Austin Hill got slammed with a one-race suspension that sidelined him at Iowa. However, the driver got involved in yet another on-track incident. It all happened on Saturday, August 9, during the Mission 200 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International.Battling for second on Lap 74, Hill veered to the outside while running through the exit of Turn 5 and ran into Michael McDowell, who was doing a one-off appearance for Kaulig Racing. McDowell got slammed into the left barrier first, his No. 11 machine cut across the track and hit the other barrier in a matter of seconds.Going airborne briefly, McDowell’s car slid back onto the track, collecting several drivers, including Ryan Sieg, Taylor Gray, Jesse Love, and Jeb Burton in the mess.However, McDowell knew that Austin Hill’s move wasn’t intentional. So, in a post-race interview with Dustin Long of NBC Sports, the NASCAR Cup Series regular said,“Oh no, I'm not talking about it like, 'yeah, he intentionally hooked me'. He doesn't need a penalty for that. There was no way he was going to finish the pass there, and he just made a decision to not lift it to turn me.” (0:44 onwards)“But that's not the same (as) a right-rear hook. I don't want that to be communicated; I don't want that to be the headline,” he added.While Austin Hill managed to deliver a P4 finish, McDowell got relegated to 25th. But it doesn’t matter that much for McDowell as he doesn’t drive full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.McDowell is now ahead of the Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. Scheduled for Sunday, August 10, the 90-lap event will be televised on USA (2 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“Things like these are going to happen”- Austin Hill opens up about his contact with Michael McDowellAustin Hill spoke to the reporters after his contact with Michael McDowell that triggered a multi-car pileup during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. Although he did take the blame for the incident, the Richard Childress Racing icon also explained how it happened.&quot;I was trying to get by the 88 (Connor Zilisch) as quick as I could because the 88 was driving away from us and thought that we could maybe have a shot at racing with him and racing for the win there,” Hill explained. “I had a massive run off the Carousel. I kind of thought I was trying to catch (McDowell) off guard and get to his left side.”As the infield grass work came up right in front of the drivers, Hill knew he had to get to the right. He hoped that McDowell would also move to the right and give him some space to exit the turn. But that didn’t happen.“Just two guys going for it. Nothing malicious, as much as everybody wants to sit there and try to make it more than it is. It was just two guys racing it out,” Austin Hill added.As things stand, only three races remain until the playoffs kick off at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 12. Hill currently sits fifth in the driver standings with 690 points to his name.