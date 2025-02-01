Michael McDowell delivers “BIG thank you” as he starts a new chapter with Spire Motorsports

Michael McDowell recently took to his social media and shared his appreciation for the people working hard in the offseason. The 40-year-old will start a new chapter after announcing his departure from Front Row Motorsports with two new youngsters as teammates at Spire Motorsports in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

2021 Daytona 500 winner McDowell in a post on X (formerly Twitter) thanked the No. 71 Chevrolet team as the veteran driver gears up for the pre-season clash at Bowman Gray Stadium this Sunday (February 2). He wrote:

"A BIG thank you to my 71 team and all of the men & women at @SpireMotorsport for their hard work this offseason. Ready to hit the track tomorrow night!"

Michael McDowell will join No. 7 driver Justin Haley and No. 77 driver Carson Hocevar, piloting the No. 71 Chevy, for the upcoming season in NASCAR's premier division. Moreover, the Phoenix, Arizona native will start a new chapter with the Jeff Dickerson-owned Chevy team after driving the flagship No. 34 Ford at FRM for seven long years.

"Thankful for the opportunity": Michael McDowell opens up on transitioning from FRM to Spire Motorsports

Michael McDowell has been a part of the NASCAR Cup Series for almost 17 years and has competed in over 500 races. However, he has managed only two triumphs in the Cup division, including the iconic Daytona 500 race.

As the veteran driver gears up for a new chapter with Spire Motorsports, he once shared his thoughts on for opportunity presented to him in a conversation with NASCAR.com.

"I’m … just thankful, thankful for the opportunity I’ve had and what we’ve built and what we’ve done, and you know, there is a new chapter, and so I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful to still have a few years in front of me racing in the Cup Series, but it’s definitely going to be hard to walk away from the 34."

"I think the timing is right, and I feel good about the decision I’ve made and where it’s going and what it’ll look like, and so I’m very excited. I’m ready to get to work, but that starts on Monday," added McDowell.

Apart from making his debut with Spire at the Daytona 500 race on February 2, Michael McDowell will kick-start his NASCAR campaign with the Truck Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. McDowell and Justin Haley will drive the No. 07 and No. 7 Chevy Silverado.

This will be McDowell's third appearance in Trucks. He last competed in NASCAR's third-tier series back in 2009 for ThorSport Racing.

Meanwhile, catch McDowell return in action for the pre-season clash at Bowman Gray Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

