Michael McDowell emotional after winning 63rd annual Daytona 500

For NASCAR driver Michael McDowell, it was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

While much of the Datyona 500 was plagued by monotonious single file racing, the last lap was nothing short of amazing, as Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott fought for the victory.

Take a look at the accident that brought out the caution flag at the end of the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/M7AUZJ1c1C — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

And then suddenly it happened. On the final lap of the Daytona 500, Michael McDowell gave a shove to Brad Keselwoski, which sent him into Logano.

This resulted in both cars spinning and violently hitting the wall. By the time that happened, half the field was engulged in a pile of fire and sheet metal, and McDowell was just slightly out ahead.

Dreams come true in the #DAYTONA500. @Mc_Driver reflects on an incredible victory in The Great American Race. pic.twitter.com/EhdEg6GhbH — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

The last lap also collected Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Daniel Hemric, Bubba Wallace and Kevin Harvick, who were all able to walk away without injury.

There was concern about Busch, who climbed out of his car slowly after hitting the wall at 180 MPH, but he turned out to be fine.

Biggest win of Michael McDowell's career

Michael McDowell did take a little damage during the incident, but it didn't slow him down.

Chase Elliott would go on to finish 2nd, Austin Dillon 3rd, Kevin Harvick 4th, and Denny Hamlin finished in 5th.

While Michael McDowell and Elliott raced to the line for the victory, NASCAR announced that the race was called off due to caution and that McDowell would be declared the winner.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Daytona International Speedway next week to compete on the road course again.

For Michael McDowell, this is obviously the biggest win of his career, and comes after years of hardship in NASCAR's top three series.

It might even put his violent wreck at Texas Motor Speedway out of fans' minds.

In the end, Michael McDowell might go down as a one and done Daytona 500 winner like Trevor Bayne did, but it is still a huge accomplishment to win here.

Furthermore, it is something that will enshrine McDowell in NASCAR history, and might even result in a future Hall of Fame bid.