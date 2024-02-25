Michael McDowell grabs pole position in Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Superspeedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell will start a Cup race from pole position for the first time in his career.

It is two in two for McDowell and Joey Logano, as the same duo who started the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener Daytona 500 in the front row will once again feature at the front of the pack in the Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Superspeedway.

McDowell clocked a lightning-fast lap of 30.999 seconds at an astounding 178.844 mph around the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway and secured his spot at the head of the grid for Sunday's Ambetter Health 400.

Joining McDowell and Logano on the front row are RCR's Kyle Busch and McDowell's teammate Todd Gilliland in row 2, with Gilliland's strong showing contributing to an overall successful qualifying session for the Front Row Motorsports team.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Dillon round out the top 10.

Michael McDowell reacts to the first pole of his career

Reacting to his historic pole position, McDowell attributed the achievement to the collective effort of his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team.

He said (via Motorsports.com):

"Yes, it is for sure my first career pole in the NASCAR Cup Series. I'm proud of that, but at the same time, it's more of a testament to the team. I mean, this qualifying session you have to execute everything perfectly, but at the same time, having a fast race car is what it's all about. I'm really proud of my guys."

Reflecting on the familiar front-row pairing with Team Penske driver Joey Logano for the second consecutive week, Michael McDowell noted the team's confidence in their superspeedway package following a strong showing at Daytona.

"I don't think it's too much of a coincidence," McDowell said of the front row being comprised of the same drivers this week. "I say that just because with both qualifying sessions being a superspeedway, and superspeedway package, we sort of knew coming from Daytona that we were going to have good speed because we showed good speed at Daytona. Not a huge surprise, but really cool."

He added:

"We need to back that up with a good result tomorrow, but I’m really proud of everybody at Front Row. It’s a big effort for us; got both cars in the top five, which is awesome."