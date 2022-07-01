"We’ve got to try and get a win", says Michael McDowell heading into NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

Michael McDowell is well prepared for NASCAR’s third road course this weekend at the 4.048-mile road course in Road America, one of the newest Cup Series venues inaugurated in 2021. The much-awaited Kwik Trip 250 will begin on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at exactly 3 p.m. ET.

Front Row Motorsports driver McDowell is among the drivers lining up to battle for the checkered flag. With 18 races under our belts, he hasn’t been able to visit the checkered ground even once and has passed the top five line once.

Speaking about his expectations, Michael McDowell said that this is the weekend he has to try and notch a win. He also noted it’s not their only shot to try to finish first. In his statement, McDowell said:

“Road America is my best track, so with as well as we’ve been running and as well as we ran at Sonoma, I mean, we have to highlight this as a weekend that we’ve got to try and get a win, for sure.”

With the next event heading to one of his favorite tracks in Wisconsin, the Phoenix native hopes to collect his first win since Daytona in 2021. The one-time Daytona 500 winner is among the drivers with must-win conditions to make it to the 2022 playoffs as he’s below the cut-off in the points option.

In the two road courses that NASCAR has already been to this season, Michael McDowell posted good results; he secured P13 at Circuit of the Americas and P3 at Sonoma. Sonoma's result was his first top-five finish this season. According to the #34, he believes that if he's able to make a good run like in Sonoma, he will win.

However, McDowell feels that it is difficult for a driver who is running in the top 20 to take the win. According to him, one must be running in the top 10 regularly to win on a speedway or a road course.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Michael McDowell is averaging a top-20 finish for the first time in his career. Why that’s important to him and why he disagrees with Kyle Busch and believes these cars are better in traffic than in the past. Michael McDowell is averaging a top-20 finish for the first time in his career. Why that’s important to him and why he disagrees with Kyle Busch and believes these cars are better in traffic than in the past. https://t.co/OiPJLaLoOM

Michael McDowell's successful performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Michael McDowell kicked off the season on a good note, opening the race with a top-ten finish and finishing seventh at the Daytona 500. However, after that, the tables turned and he began posting disappointing results race after race for a whole month.

The #30 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang driver began gaining momentum in the Bristol Dirt Race, scoring his second top-ten finish. The Bristol race was followed by another successful race in Talladega, scoring his third top-ten finish.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Prior to the Nashville race, Michael McDowell had five top-10s in the previous eight races. What he says about those finishes and how they are earning those finishes while not finishing top-10 in most of the early stages: Prior to the Nashville race, Michael McDowell had five top-10s in the previous eight races. What he says about those finishes and how they are earning those finishes while not finishing top-10 in most of the early stages: https://t.co/s9XyvJLFlW

For Bristol, the worst he has recorded is a P23 at Kansas. This clearly shows that he has the potential to deliver the Road America trophy to Front Row Motorsports' headquarters.

