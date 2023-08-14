Michael McDowell holds off Chase Elliott to win in Indianapolis and qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

The driver of the #34 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell, has managed to shake up the 2023 playoffs with a trip to victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 38-year-old driver held off playoff hopefuls Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez on his way to a P1 finish at the Road Course layout of the iconic track, with the latter two drivers finishing in P2 and P3, respectively.

Chase Elliott's must-win situation in the 2023 regular season continues as the Hendrick Motorsports driver came within touching distance of qualifying for the postseason. With two more races to go, most notably Watkins Glen International next weekend, the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be giving it his all next Sunday.

Michael McDowell certainly did not go easy on the 2022 regular season champion, keeping him at arm's length during the closing stages of the race. With 10 laps to go between the playoff hopefuls, McDowell took advantage of the lapped cars between him and Elliott.

Chase Elliott managed to pass three lapped cars to get into position to attack McDowell, only to run out of laps and finish less than a second behind the Front Row Motorsports driver. Crossing the yard of bricks at the famous circuit, Michael McDowell finally managed to back up his road-course prowess with a victory at one of stock car racing's most prestigious tracks.

Capitalizing on track position as well as the lack of cautions, contrary to last year, on the road course, especially at turn 1 of the track, McDowell secured a berth in the 2023 postseason. The victory for the #34 driver marks his second-ever playoffs appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

While Chase Elliott's P2 finish is a good result, he will be looking to secure a much-needed win in the last two races of the regular season.