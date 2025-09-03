Michael McDowell has opened up on how he balances life as a father and life behind the wheel of a racecar. As a father of five, the driver of the #71 said he sets parameters to ensure that he's focusing on both in a productive manner and doesn't allow either to overlap.The Spire Motorsports driver is a family man, but he's a competitor as well. While the Arizona native carves out time to spend with family at the racetrack, he and his five children know that he's there because he has a job to do. Yet, when the 2021 Daytona 500 winner returns home after a race, it's strictly family time.&quot;When I go to the motorhome, I'm engaged with them and I'm playing and doing all the things, but that's not what we're here to do, and they know that. But when I'm home, it's the other way too. Like when I'm home, I'm not there to do interviews,&quot; McDowell said to Altdriver.Michael McDowell added that he firmly denies any interviews to be conducted during his time at home as that period is solely focused on being with his family.With a few exceptions, McDowell draws a line between his home life and racing life. Simply put, if McDowell is at home, it's family time, and if he's at the racetrack, it's work time.&quot;If we're announcing a partner or something big is happening, yeah, I will do one or two (interviews). But I just try to put some parameters up of like when I'm home, I want to be home. And when I'm at work, I want to be at work,&quot; Michael McDowell said.Michael McDowell is in the middle of his first season with Spire Motorsports, piloting the #71 Chevrolet. He's recorded a pole position, two top-five finishes, and an average finish of 19.7. After 27 races, McDowell is currently 26th in the points standings.Michael McDowell's team Spire Motorsports hypes up St. Louis Cup race: &quot;Headed to The Lou&quot;The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to the World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday for the second race of the 2025 playoffs. Michael McDowell's team, Spire Motorsports, hyped up their drivers with a social media post ahead of the 28th race of the campaign.Spire's social media team posted graphics of McDowell's and teammates Justin Haley and Carson Hocevar's paint schemes ahead of the event. They made a play on words in an X post regarding going to St. Louis, writing:&quot;Headed to The Lou&quot;Prior to joining Spire, Michael McDowell raced for Front Row Motorsports as he piloted the #34 machine. He won two races with the team, including his first career win in the 2021 Daytona 500. McDowell also captured a victory in 2023 on the Indianapolis Road Course.