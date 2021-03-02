Michael McDowell impressive again with top-10 finish at Homestead

Michael McDowell shocked the NASCAR world by winning the Daytona 500, but it is what he has done after the historic win that has people talking.

Besides Kevin Harvick, McDowell is the only other NASCAR Cup Series driver to have three top-10 finishes in three races this season.

One of those top10s came Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Michael McDowell surprised everyone with a sixth-place showing. McDowell continues to surprise with an underfunded Front Row Motorsports team, and his most recent finish came at a 1.5-mile track where smaller teams are supposed to be at a disadvantage.

I am so proud of the effort that everyone at @Team_FRM has put into building our race cars this off season. Our No. 34 program is SO strong right now and it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of the success.



Thank you to @LovesTravelStop for coming on board with us tonight! P6. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/cq7pEZtpg5 — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) March 1, 2021

“I think it says a whole lot for this whole Front Row Motorsports organization," Michael McDowell said. "We’re just making huge improvements, and to come here to a very challenging mile-and-a-half and run in the top 10 and not luck our way — we raced there all night long — is super impressive."

Where does Michael McDowell rank in NASCAR points?

Let this all sink in: Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports are fourth in points, only 13 points behind 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and powerhouse Stewart Haas Racing. Not only does that show just how much his No. 34 team has grown over the past few years, but it all also hints at the NASCAR Cup Series field being more evenly matched this season.

Michael McDowell winning the Daytona 500 guarantees him a spot in the 2021 NASCAR playoffs, a first for Front Row Motorsports. Whether McDowell can make it past the first round remains to be seen, but he is getting the most out of his car and team.

Michael McDowell is having a cinderella season and fans are definitely taking notice. It's the most heart-warming story of the year and just goes to show that anyone can win on any given Sunday.