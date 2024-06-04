Michael McDowell rejects "lame duck" label, eyes playoffs spot before FRM exit

Michael McDowell has revealed his hopes of making it to the 2024 NASCAR Playoffs despite a tough season. The #34 Ford driver recently announced that he will no longer race for Front Row Motorsports after this Cup Series and will join Spire Motorsports on a multi-year deal.

With no wins or top-five finishes in 2024, McDowell's chances of making it to the playoffs seem slim. Yet, he remains optimistic, with much racing to go this season. He claims that even with the announcement of his exit, the team's priority is to qualify for the playoffs.

SpeedFreaks recently asked Michael McDowell about his "lame duck" label and if he was trying to prove something right now. The question was:

"I know you just said in this press conference you don't like the term 'lame duck,' but how you're fighting? You're fighting almost hard than ever to prove something right now"

Trending

McDowell replied rather positively, stating that despite their current form, the team believes they can qualify for the playoffs with speedways and road courses in the calendar. He said:

"Yeah definitely, I mean we have a lot of racing left this year, right? And so, with that announcement coming out so early we knew that this was going to be something where we all have to dig in and we all have to fight hard.

"Our number one goal is same; win a race, make the playoffs, and the way that the playoffs you know roll out with the schedule, there's a good chance that we could go deep in into the playoffs with you know having a super speedway in a road course in the early rounds and things like that." (0:55)

Spire Motorsports hope to "keep up the positive momentum" with Michael McDowell

McDowell has signed a multi-year contract with Spire Motorsports from the 2025 season. The team, which has never won a driver's championship, aims to gain the maximum from the 39-year-old.

The team's president, Doug Duchardt, said in a statement:

"Michael McDowell is a proven winner and brings a NASCAR Playoff pedigree. Michael has always been committed to elevate his teams. His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for Spire Motorsports, and we are sure he will be a great teammate to both Carey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar. We’re thrilled to keep up the positive momentum by adding someone as accomplished as Michael to our driver lineup."

Michael McDowell has won only one stage so far this season. The closest shot he has at making it to the playoffs is by winning a race, which seems hard under the current situation. Without a single top-five finish, he stands in 24th place with 255 points.