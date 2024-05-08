Michael McDowell shares major update about his future after signing a multiyear deal with NASCAR team Spire Motorsports

NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell has penned a multi-year deal with Spire Motorsports shortly after announcing his departure from Front Row Motorsports at the end of the season.

Michael McDowell, 39, made a shock announcement earlier on Wednesday when he confirmed his departure from Front Row Motorsports in 2025. The veteran driver, who joined FRM in 2018, has competed in over 200 races for the team. His stint included two race wins, one of them being the iconic Daytona 500 in 2021.

However, McDowell made the decision to depart from Front Row Motorsports at the end of the ongoing campaign. He subsequently confirmed his move to Spire Motorsports and the 39-year-old is set to pilot the No. 71 Chevrolet in the upcoming 2025 season.

This marks McDowell's first-ever multi-year driving contract. His transition also means that Zane Smith, the current driver of the No. 71 car, will be seeking a new racing home in 2025. Smith, 24, is currently on loan to Spire Motorsports from Trackhouse Racing.

Michael McDowell reacts to Spire Motorsports move in 2025

In a statement released by the team, McDowell expressed gratitude for the chance to embark on this new journey. He stated:

"This is a new chapter for my family and me, and we’re incredibly thankful for the opportunity that’s in front of us. It’s going to take some hard work, but I feel like everything is in place for us to be successful as a race team — to win races and contend for championships. People are the greatest asset to any organization, and with Spire’s vision, ambition, knowledge, and dedication, we will achieve great things. Failure is not an option, and that’s the mindset that it will take to achieve our goals."

Meanwhile, Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt echoed McDowell's sentiments, lauding the veteran driver's track record of success and his commitment to elevating his teams. He added:

"Michael McDowell is a proven winner and brings a NASCAR Playoff pedigree. Michael has always been committed to elevate his teams. His experience and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for Spire Motorsports, and we are sure he will be a great teammate to both Corey LaJoie and Carson Hocevar. We’re thrilled to keep up the positive momentum by adding someone as accomplished as Michael to our driver lineup."

Michael McDowell set his personal-best qualifying performance this season, winning the Cup Series pole position for the first time in his career in Atlanta and Talladega. However, the No. 34 Ford driver has encountered four DNFs so far in this campaign.