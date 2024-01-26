Michael McDowell to be sponsored by Benebone during 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell announced that Benebone has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team for select races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The company will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on McDowell’s #34 Ford Mustang in pair races at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25 and at Watkins Glen International on September 15.

Benebone, a leading USA brand of durable chew toys for dogs joined McDowell and FRM last year at Pocono Raceway. On joining hands with McDowell, Nate Harceg, Benebone's Chief Growth Officer said in a statement:

“We love the passion that the NASCAR community and fans show each and every weekend across the country. Michael continues to be a great ambassador, helping us connect with new and existing customers across the country. We are excited to continue meeting NASCAR fans throughout the race season.”

Michael McDowell happy to continue relationship with Benebone

The 39-year-old driver had a career-best season in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, winning his second career Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course to secure a Cup playoff berth for the second time in his career.

In addition, the NASCAR veteran earned two top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He finished the 2023 season in 15th place in the points standings.

The partnership between Michael McDowell and Benebone is growing and evolving. Expressing his feelings about working again with Benebone, McDowell said:

“It’s great to continue this authentic partnership with Benebone. Willow is loved in our family, just as millions of NASCAR fans love their dogs and want to treat them with the best USA-made products. That is what is so cool about this expanding relationship.”

Michael McDowell made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Martinsville Speedway for Michael Waltrip Racing in 2008, where he finished 26th. He has made a total of 453 starts in the series, earned a total of 36 finishes inside the top-10 and captured two victories, including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory.

Watch Michael McDowell in action when the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on February 18.