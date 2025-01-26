Michael Waltrip challenges fans with an ‘endurance test’ for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip recently promoted his Michael Waltrip Brewing Company on social media, encouraging fans to participate in an "endurance test." The promotion coincided with the start of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's first race at Daytona International Speedway, tying motorsports excitement to his brewing venture.

Michael Waltrip made his NASCAR debut at the 1985 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, driving the #23 Pontiac for Bahre Racing. Over a 33-year career, he achieved 16 wins across NASCAR's top three divisions, with 11 victories in the Xfinity Series from 279 starts. One of his career highlights was his iconic victory at the 43rd Daytona 500 in 2001, before winning the prestigious crown jewel event again in 2003, cementing his legacy in the sport.

On January 25, the 61-year-old Kentucky native shared a story on Instagram, where he boasts nearly 150k followers. He urged his fans to buy 24 of his beers and watch the Rolex 24, asking them to be on the 'same level' as the drivers.

Trending

"24 hours in @daytona go to @publix and buy 24 of these @waltripbrewing beers. Drink one an hour. Its an endurance text. Get on the same page as the drivers. You'll see how fun it is." he wrote on Instagram

via Michael Waltrip on Instagram - @mwr55

NASCAR drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch will drive the #91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. They will join van Gisbergen's Supercars rival Scott McLaughlin, and TF Motorsports' Ben Keating, marking a collaboration between the two motorsport outfits.

After retiring, Michael Waltrip transitioned to a broadcasting role with FOX Sports, serving as a color commentator for their Xfinity Series coverage. Additionally, he ventured into entrepreneurship, launching the Michael Waltrip Brewing Company. His final NASCAR appearance was in the 2017 Daytona 500, where he delivered a commendable 8th-place finish, ending his 33-year racing career on a high note.

"I thought a lot about running my last race and not telling anyone": When Michael Waltrip shed light on his retirement plans following 2017 Daytona 500

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip retired in 2017 following the season opener. Many thought of his exit from the sport to be rather abrupt. Waltrip had his reasons though. In a 2017 interview with Nick DeGroot of Motorsport.com, the former NASCAR driver revealed his thoughts behind his retirement, saying he didn't want to quit after an underwhelming performance.

"Well, when we ran last year's Daytona 500, it didn't go well. We didn't run good and I guess we got into a little bit of a fender bender and messed up the car and I finished 30th I think and I just didn't want to quit like that. I went to Talladega and we got a 12th place finish and I ran up front a little bit and then I decided we would just try to have one more competitive run down here this year."

""Quite honestly, I thought a lot about running my last race and not telling anyone. Just say ‘thank y’all’ after it was over with." he added

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled on the 16th of February at 2:30 PM ET. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback