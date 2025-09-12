Michael Waltrip drops a 4-word reaction to his horrifying crash at Bristol from 35 years ago

NASCAR veteran Michael Waltrip looked back on his infamous wreck at Bristol Motor Speedway from 1990. Taking to X, he dropped a four-word reaction. To this day, it remains one of the most nerve-chilling crashes the sport has ever seen.Drivers love racing at the Tennessee short track, but as this coming weekend’s races inch closer, NASCAR on FOX reminded everyone on the grid of the horrific incident 35 years ago. Waltrip saw the post, re-shared it, and commented:“That was close one! 🙏”Coming out of Turn 2, Michael Waltrip’s No. 30 Pontiac rammed nearly head-on into the outside wall. All that was left of his car after that was a heap of battered sheet metal and broken pieces lying scattered everywhere.It was a miracle that Waltrip survived the impact because everyone else, including former NASCAR driver Mark Martin, thought it was the end for Michael Waltrip. Reflecting on the wreck in a post back in 2017, the legend wrote:“I was horrified by this. I thought @MW55 (Michael Waltrip) was gone for sure.”Waltrip’s elder brother and fellow race car driver, Darrell Waltrip, was moved to emotion after seeing the crash. He was just happy that his younger brother was not dead.“I just praise God that he's alive. I was standing looking right at it and I couldn't move,” he said during a post-race interview. “I mean, I just froze. I've never seen anything like that in my life. ... Mom, Dad, he's a Waltrip. He's got a pretty hard head.&quot;That being said, all eyes are now on Bristol Motor Speedway. Next is the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the 0.533-mile racetrack. Scheduled for Friday, September 12, the 300-lap event will be televised on CW (7:30 p.m. ET) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.The following day, Saturday, September 13, the track will host the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16. Named Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the 500-lap race will stream on USA starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and have exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.When Kevin Harvick called out Michael Waltrip for “dropping” a yellow at North WilkesboroMichael Waltrip was given the duty of throwing the yellow flag for the Promoter’s Caution during this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which took place on May 18. But Waltrip threw it, and the flag dropped on the frontstretch of the racetrack.Well, former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick saw this coming. In an interesting revelation, the Cup Series champion said on his Happy Hour podcast:“When we heard that this was happening and Michael was going to wave the caution flag and was going to be the one coordinating when this caution would come out, we told producer Chuck that we should tape the flag to Michael’s hand, or he was going to drop it on the racetrack.”But Michael Waltrip can hardly be blamed. With all the air circulating through the racetrack, it isn't easy to hold on to a flag from the flagman’s nest up there. And Waltrip wasn’t even the first one to drop the flag.“How many times you think he’s stood in that grandstand? … You don’t realize how much wind that there is with the cars and everything going by. It’s real,” Harvick further explained.A two-time Daytona 500 winner, Michael Waltrip is a pre-race analyst for the NASCAR Cup Series and color commentator for the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series with FOX.