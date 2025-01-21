Michael Waltrip jokingly reveals cause of ‘family feud’ ahead of major college football showdown

As Ohio State dominated Notre Dame during the CFP National Championship game, NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip witnessed a lighthearted family feud. His daughter Caitlin rooted for Notre Dame while his two grandkids, Bryson and Jaxon, cheered for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Waltrip recently uploaded two photos on his official X feed, one of which captured both his grandchildren holding out miniature footballs, with one of them carrying an oversized Ohio State medallion hung around his neck. In the second photo, his daughter was seen wearing a green Notre Dame hat that spoke volumes of her allegiance.

Waltrip captioned the post, saying,

“Family feud! @OhioStateFB @NDFootball.”

A two-time Daytona 500 winner, Waltrip has been a part of FOX’s NASCAR Cup Series broadcast team since 2012. He has also been involved in their coverage of the Craftsman Truck Series since 2004. Today, Waltrip is widely remembered for his in-depth analysis of NASCAR Race Hub.

It was Michael Waltrip who spearheaded Toyota’s first year of competition (2007) in the NASCAR Cup Series. Back then, Waltrip was the owner of the now-defunct Michael Waltrip Racing (MWR) and also the driver of its No. 55 entry. Michael Waltrip Racing stayed in business from 2007 to 2015, winning seven races during that period.

Waltrip announced his retirement following the 2017 Daytona 500. That year marked the 59th running of the crown jewel event and Waltrip’s 30th appearance in the same.

"Quite honestly, I thought a lot about running my last race and not telling anyone," Waltrip said of his retirement (via Motorsport). "Just say ‘thank y’all’ after it was over with. Aaron's (sponsor) really wanted to help me celebrate it, made a great commercial that aired on FS1. I’m thankful that they cared, and my friends at Daytona as well."

The Daytona 500 has been scheduled for February 16 this year. Fans can watch it live on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2:30 pm ET onwards.

“Let’s go huntin”- Michael Waltrip unveils custom-made hunting hat Ft. Waltrip Brewing

Michael Waltrip shared a hunting hat with the words “Michael Waltrip Taproom” stitched on it. He appeared to be moments away from setting out on a hunting adventure. However, he didn’t say on any of his social media handles whether he actually went on that hunting trip.

Waltrip posted:

“Let’s go huntin’. Then have a beer. @WaltripBrewing”

Waltrip Brewing was created in 2020. That year, the company launched its patent beer brand called Two-Time. This malty and moderately alcoholic beverage is available in several states around the country.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is preparing for a fresh new season of racing. This year, the season-opening Cup Series race will be held at Bowman Gray Stadium. Although a non-point paying event, it will mark the return of the Cup Series to the historic racetrack in Winston-Salem for the first time since 1971.

