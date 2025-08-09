  • NASCAR
"Might've pushed the limit": Richard Petty seemingly gets pulled over on his way to Tennessee-based distillery

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Aug 09, 2025 02:26 GMT
AUTO: OCT 20 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Source: Getty
Richard Petty signs an autograph in the Fan Zone prior to the start of the Ambetter Health 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on October 19, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway- Source: Getty

Richard Petty might have pushed it a bit on his way to Sugarlands Distilling’s Gatlinburg Distillery for a meet-and-greet session with his fans. The police seemingly pulled over the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and two photos showing the same surfaced on his official X account.

Sugarlands Distilling Company recently brewed a 50-proof (25% ABV) moonshine and named it Petty Punch in collaboration with the NASCAR legend. The product launched on Friday, August 8. On the same day, NASCAR hosted its 17th Truck Series race of the season at Watkins Glen International.

Petty captioned the post:

“Might’ve pushed the limit getting to @SugarlandsShine for the new Petty Punch Moonshine.”
Trending

Inspired by Petty’s long and illustrious career, the label on the new Petty Punch Moonshine has an image of the NASCAR legend. His records for most Cup wins (200), most poles (123), most consecutive wins (10), most Daytona 500 triumphs (7), and most starts (1185) remain unparalleled to this day.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with my friends at Sugarlands, and Petty Punch is one that we’ve had a lot of fun putting together,” Richard Petty said in a release. “I’m excited to see this product come to life and proud to put my name on it. I think fans will really enjoy it, too, whether they’re sipping it or displaying it on their shelf.”
It wasn’t the first time Petty joined forces with Sugarlands. Back in February 2024, Petty and Sugarlands Distilling teamed up for a limited edition of the famous Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey. The one-of-a-kind bottle featured Petty’s signature and the iconic ‘43’ number on its label.

Richard Petty posts throwback pictures with Cup Series regulars Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

Just recently, Richard Petty posted pictures of himself alongside former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano on X. However, the pictures were taken back when Logano hadn’t won his third title and Blaney was the new NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Noting the fact that there were a total of 11 championships in the pictures (Petty’s seven, Logano’s two, and Blaney’s one), Richard Petty captioned his post:

"11x🏆 #ThrowbackThursday to a little behind-the-scenes when the King teamed up with @Blaney and @joeylogano to help welcome NBC back to NASCAR!”

The throwback was from the time when NASCAR welcomed NBC back to its Cup Series roster. As things stand now, NBC is under a deal with NASCAR to broadcast the final 14 events of the 2025 season, including the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway, which is scheduled for November 2.

Next up is the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International (Sunday, August 10). From 2 pm ET onwards, fans can listen to live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
