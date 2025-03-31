Renowned NASCAR insider Mike Joy slammed the Xfinity Series after a poor and controversial finish at Martinsville on Saturday and tagged it as “a dumpster fire”. The chaotic ordeal saw Sammy Smith come from multiple cars behind to wreck race leader Taylor Gray and hand over the victory to Austin Hill.

The recently concluded US Marine Corps 250 Xfinity Series race saw a total of 14 cautions, one red flag, and ran 104 out of 256 laps under the yellow flag. Unlike the Cup Series, the race was far from clean, but more chaotic than ever. From fans, experts, to former drivers — everyone called NASCAR out on their ruling, and criticized the drivers on their race craft.

The criticisms continued through Sunday amid the Cook Out 400 Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway. After the completion of the race, broadcasters and former drivers, including Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer, called out the governing body on air.

Here's what Mr. Joy had to say on the ordeal,

"I said the Xfinity Series was a dumpster fire, it's not. A dumpster fire is contained, and that series is not right now."

Harvick, a former Cup Series champion, said:

"It's not what we all wanna watch and not the racing that we were brought up in. It would've been better to just make the call on the spot then wait."

Bowyer, a former Cup Series driver, demanded a punishment for the drivers involved. Here's what he stated:

"That needs to be a penalty. If it's that blatant and that outlandish, that is a simple answer to me."

In the final laps of the race, Smith came from behind and wrecked Gray, who was leading the race. As a result, Gray lost control and spun. Meanwhile, Sammy failed to keep his car in control and saw Hill pass all the drivers, and take the Checkered Flag.

Amid the chaos, Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing, who was running far back, came out on top to claim the victory. Sheldon Creed came home in second place, ahead of Justin Allgaier. Brennan Poole and Sam Mayer wrapped up the top five.

How did NASCAR Cup Series drivers react to Xfinity Series situation?

As the Xfinity Series race concluded under controversial circumstances, several NASCAR Cup Series drivers such as Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Parker Kligerman, and former stars such as Dale Earnhardt Jr, Jeff Burton, and Mark Martin took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts.

Hamlin, from his official X account, wrote,

"Absolute garbage."

In a separate post, he added,

"God I wish I were in the booth. Id get fired but I damn sure would call these idiots out."

Mark Martin, a former driver, wrote,

"It’s a damn shame @NASCAR has been put in this situation. They should not have to police this. It hurts the sport to have to be the police of on track ethics and hurts it if they don’t. I’m critical of @NASCAR for some things but this is a no win for them."

Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose driver, Sammy Smith, wrecked Taylor Gray, also doubled down on it. He shared,

"This racetrack is historic in the grand scheme of all things NASCAR and deserves better."

In a nutshell, the Marine Corps 250 at the Martinsville Speedway saw one of the most controversial and chaotic Xfinity Series race finishes in the history of the sport.

