Millionaire Brad Keselowski makes bold prediction for Ryan Preece's 2025 NASCAR Cup Series future

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski is confident that Ryan Preece will win his first NASCAR Cup Series race this season.

Preece joins RFK Racing as the third full-time driver with veteran NASCAR crew chief Derrick Finley, alongside teammates Keselowski and Chris Buescher. The 34-year-old has over 180 Cup Series starts and will make his RFK debut at the Clash in Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. $45M-worth Keselowski (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared a post on X to show his support.

"I feel Ryan will win his first cup race this year," Keselowski said.

Preece completed his last season with Stewart-Haas Racing, finishing 26th with four top-10 finishes. His No. 60 team with a leased charter from Rick Ware Racing, will be sponsored by Kroger for the 2025 Cup season.

"My expectations are high. They’ve always been high. I don’t ever set a bar low. I always want to set it really high and winning races is the goal. I didn’t move down here and do the sacrifices and put my family through what I’ve done to come down here and just be a part of the show. That’s not who I am as a racer. I’m somebody that wants to win races," Ryan Preece said via Speedway Digest.

Preece has two wins each in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

The Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, from 7 pm CT on Sunday, will air on FOX. The exhibition was held at the quarter-mile track inside the Los Angeles Coliseum for the last three years.

"That's where NASCAR was pretty much born" - Ryan Preece on Bowman Gray Stadium

Ryan Preece will make his debut at 0.250 miles (0.402 km) track at Bowman Gray Stadium, which was last used in 1971. It was the first weekly track that was opened in 1949 by Bill France Sr. and Alvin Hawkins. Many famous drivers, like Junior Johnson and David Pearson, raced there.

The Connecticut native talked about the short track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and shared his desire to start the season strong.

"That's where NASCAR was pretty much born, so it would be pretty special to go and do that, and what better way than to kick it off here in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. That's number one is to try and get through this weekend and it's a great way to really start the season. One of my strengths is certainly short track racing and we've made the Clash three out of three years and it would be a great way to get this team up and going. It's a good opportunity to build momentum," Ryan Preece said during the same interview.

The first points race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16.

