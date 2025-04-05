Millionaire Chase Elliott shares thoughts on Xfinity race as he demands better from drivers

Chase Elliott criticized the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he shared his thoughts on last week's race at the Martinsville Speedway. He stated that it was "terrible" and demanded better performance from the drivers.

Last week's Xfinity Series race witnessed a wave of cautions being thrown around as analysts called it one of the most chaotic races of the season so far. Incredibly enough, more than half of the race was run under caution as the yellow flags were thrown around a whopping 14 times for 104 laps in the 202-lap event.

This was mainly because of the rough racing drivers showcased during the event. Cars kept wrecking each other out on the 0.5-mile circuit, and fans were forced to watch them run behind the pace car for a very long time.

Most Cup Series drivers criticized the race. The $12 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Chase Elliott recently joined the trend when he was asked about the chaotic race. He mentioned that it was "terrible" and not the best that those drivers can give out on the track.

"Yeah, it was terrible. It was really bad. I don’t know what all has been said already, so I don’t want to add to the negativity of the week," Elliott said via Speedway Digest. "But yeah, it wasn’t impressive at all, for sure. It was kind of embarrassing, you know, I think more than anything. We’re better than that and those guys are better than that."

104 laps is the highest number of caution flag laps that an Xfinity Series race has experienced in the last 18 years (per The New York Times). Austin Hill won the chaotic race, collecting his second victory of the season.

Chase Elliott looks forward to Darlington race this week

The NASCAR Cup Series is next headed to the Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. Chase Elliott is excited to hit the 1.3-mile circuit as he feels it is one of the tracks that define NASCAR.

Elliott also mentioned that the track is rather difficult from the driver's perspective.

"To me, Darlington really kind of defines what you would think NASCAR is and should be in my eyes. I think from a driver's perspective, it's so difficult. It's just such a tough place to navigate and drive, particularly for the fall race, being another 100 miles."

He further stated that his team has been preparing for the for a long time and is hoping to have a good result.

"I've always enjoyed going there. I hope one day, it enjoys having me more than it has ... hopefully we can make a good gain (this) weekend. We've put a lot of work into it already," he added.

Chase Elliott is yet to win a race this season, however, he has been rather competitive behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet. He has had four top-10 finishes so far, with his best (fourth) coming in last week at Martinsville.

