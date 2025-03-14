Millionaire Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his true feelings known on Jimmie Johnson’s LMC’s new sponsor

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up on his love for the Backstreet Boys. The legendary band will back John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Co-founded by Maury Gallagher and seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club is a three-car race team based in Statesville, North Carolina. 2025 marks their second season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Reflecting on how much he loves the song called ‘Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely’ by the American music band, Dale Jr. said in a recent episode of ‘Bless Your Hardt':

“A long time ago, I was riding down the street; back when you tweeted pretty much every thought in your brain. I was driving down the road, that song came on and I was like, 'Oh hell, I gotta tell everybody that I love this song. Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely' is a jam. If that comes on, I'm singing it!”

The iconic partnership birthed a brand new livery that Nemechek will run on Sunday, March 16 at the 1.5-mile tri-oval intermediate speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The car art promotes the band’s upcoming residency “Into The Millennium”, which is expected to kick off on July 11 at Sphere, Las Vegas.

“We had successful campaigns with Guns N' Roses and Creed in the past, and Backstreet Boys will be just as fun,” Jimmie Johnson said in a statement (via NASCAR). “The No. 42 Toyota Camry looks really cool, and we can't wait for fans to see the Backstreet Boys represented on track."

Fans can watch the race live on Fox Sports 1, or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the 267-lap event.

“I was terrible”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls his first date with wife Amy Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Jr. with wife Amy at the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Source: Getty

In an episode of Bless Your Hardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy went back in time, recalling their first date as a couple. While Amy was looking forward to spending a nice time with her then-boyfriend, Earnhardt Jr was ready to leave the restaurant.

On that note, Amy said:

“First date, we sat across from each other, [he] had hardly anything to say, but he ate half of my food and got up and was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to go, because I’m done.’ I’d rather him sit next to me so I can hold his hand, at least have some intimacy!”

After tipping the waiter, the couple went back to Dale Jr.’s place, where there was no food other than some grapes in the fridge. The NASCAR Hall of Famer acknowledged that he was indeed a terrible date.

“I was terrible… I was a terrible date for a while,” he said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy have been married for eight years now. The couple tied the knot on New Year’s Eve back in 2016. The following year, Dale Jr. announced his retirement from full-time racing in the Cup Series.

