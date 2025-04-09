Millionaire Greg Biffle reacts to his new ‘sleeveless’ fire suit after Darlington style goes viral

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle made headlines during the Goodyear 400 when he wore a sleeveless outfit to the FOX broadcast booth. Later, he also appeared at the track with a sleeveless fire suit. His style quickly went viral on social media, and now, Biffle has shared his reaction to the eye-catching outfit he wore on Sunday, April 6.

It was all part of NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend, where the sport celebrates its history with old-school looks and car paint schemes. This was the perfect opportunity for Biffle, worth $30 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), to do something unique. He asked Simpson Racing, a company known for making racing gear, to make him a fire suit without sleeves.

Simpson Racing recently posted on X, joking about how Greg Biffle keeps their designers on their toes, writing:

"@gbiffle didn't want sleeves, so we added 'sleeveless’ sleeves if that makes sense?! 😂🤣 Greg always keeps our designers on their toes!"

Biffle reacted to the post and mentioned it was one of his favorite fire suits.

"Thanks to @SimpsonRacing for one of my favorite suits yet !! 💪🏼" he wrote.

Biffle is a semi-retired NASCAR driver who last competed in five races in the Cup Series in 2022, including the Daytona 500. He started his stock car racing career in 1996 in the Truck Series and made his way up to the Xfinity Series and eventually the Cup Series, where he competed full-time between 2003 and 2016 for Roush Fenway Racing. He is one of the few drivers to win races in all three National Series in NASCAR.

Greg Biffle was the honorary pace car driver at Darlington

On March 27, Darlington Raceway announced that Greg Biffle will be the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Goodyear 400 on April 6. He has won two Cup Series races at the 'Track Too Tough to Tame' and is one of only seven drivers in NASCAR history to win back-to-back Southern 500 races, achieving this feat in 2005 and 2006.

Speaking on the opportunity to be the pace car driver at Darlington Raceway, Biffle shared his feeling of honor.

"I’m thrilled to be the Honorary Pace Car driver for such a celebrated day in our sport while being in the company of current and former competitors alike. To have a distinguished role in Sunday’s race and be part of Darlington’s 75th Anniversary celebration this year is a true honor," he said (via Jayski).

Josh Harris, the President of Darlington Raceway, was also excited to see Greg Biffle as the honorary pace car driver.

"Greg is one of the fiercest drivers in NASCAR history... We’re glad to have an admired and respected former competitor like Greg lead the Cup Series drivers to green in the Goodyear 400," Harris noted.

Biffle’s 19 Cup Series wins tie him with NASCAR legends like Davey Allison and Buddy Baker. In 2005, he had a career-best season with six wins and finished second in the overall standings. He was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

