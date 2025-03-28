Millionaire Greg Biffle transparent about his ‘distinguished’ NASCAR return

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle, shared his excitement on being named the Honorary Pace Car driver for the upcoming Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway. The $30M-worth (according to CelebrityNetWorth) star and two-time winner at The Lady in Black, made his last NASCAR appearance competing in the 2022 Daytona 500.

Greg Biffle has previously won two consecutive Sourther 500s at the track, in 2005 and 2006. Driving the No.16 Ford for Roush Racing, Biffle qualified third in 2005 and led a race-high 176 laps to grab his sixth NASCAR win at Darington's egg-shaped layout. The following year, he started from pole and similarly led 170 laps to win at the track "Too Tough to Tame".

Speaking on the news, Greg Biffle said:

“I’m thrilled to be the Honorary Pace Car driver for such a celebrated day in our sport, while being in the company of current and former competitors alike. To have a distinguished role in Sunday’s race and be part of Darlington’s 75th Anniversary celebration this year is a true honor.”

The announcement comes after Biffle's efforts to help communities affected by Hurricane Helene last year, in Western North Carolina.

Prior to his retirement in 2016, Biffle had a notable career spanning 20 years across all three National Series with a total of 57 victories. Nicknamed "The Biff", the veteran driver is set to lead the grid on April 6th, at Darlington Speedway.

Additionally, the weekend also marks "The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR", where teams and drivers will don customized paint job and race suits to honour the fabled history of the track.

"I see him over-aggressive" : Greg Biffle comments on Ross Chastain's aggressive driving

Greg Biffle shared his thoughts on Ross Chastain's driving style, acknowledging his talent and the learning required to balance his aggression. Chastain's approach has been a topic of discussion courtesy of his many on-track incidents that have drawn frustration from fellow drivers.

During the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, 2023, Chastain squeezed Kyle larson into the walls, leading to a collision with six laps remaining. Both drivers were in contention for the lead at that time. The collision led the way for William Byron to grab the checkered flag, while Chastain finished at 29th after leading for 93 laps.

Last month, on an episode of "Dale Jr. Download Classics" podcast, Biffle reflected on Chastain's approach and said,

"I see like Ross Chastain, I watch him, I think he's got a lot of talent, but I see him over-aggressive that sometimes has cost him and may cost him later but he's learning his way. He's gotta learn it for himself, he's going to recognise that "damn that didn't workout"" ( 33:08 onwards )

Greg Biffle has had his own share of conflicts, a notable one being his public spat with Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor speedway in 2002. During a NASCAR Busch Series race, Biffle made contact with Harvick, leading to Harvick crashing out of the race. The incident caused Harvick to physically confront Biffle in the pit area post-race. As a result, Harvick was penalised by NASCAR with a fine and a probation.

