Millionaire Joe Gibbs reveals the rare synergy between Christopher Bell and crew chief Adam Stevens after COTA win: “It doesn’t happen often”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell drove his No. 20 DEWALT Toyota to victory in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at COTA for a back-to-back win in the 2025 Cup Series. Team owner Joe Gibbs, who is worth $60 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) was delighted with the performance of the No. 20 team and spoke about the harmonious relationship between the 30-year-old driver and his crew chief Adam Stevens in the post-race press conference.

The JGR driver didn't have a particularly good qualifying session on Saturday when he placed his #20 car in the 19th spot on the grid. However, on Sunday, he made steady progress throughout the race and by the end of Stage 2, he had moved up to ninth place. Bell caught up to the race leader Kyle Busch, who led the most laps (42) on Sunday, on lap 63 and decided to stay out when the RCR driver pitted under racing conditions.

The JGR driver made his final pit stop on lap 72 and joined the race back in fifth. From then on, he slowly but surely made his way back to the front and retook the lead from Kyle Busch on lap 91 and went on to win. After the race, Joe Gibbs was asked by the media to talk about the relationship and the chemistry between Bell and his crew chief Adam Stevens. The Coach responded by saying (via SpeedwayDigest):

"I think in football, every now and then you have a team that really had a great feeling about themselves, were really confident, and a great chemistry. It doesn't happen often, and it doesn't carry over from one year to the other, but when you kind of get that, I think it's a great feeling when you see it as a coach or an owner. I think that's what we have with the 20 team."

"Adam, great leader I think. I think he's got a young guy there that's gaining confidence, and I think the whole team, the pit crew — I do think it's hard to put everything together in Cup, but I do think, like Adam said, we have it all together. God has given us a great group of people, and we have great support people back at the race shop," he added.

With two wins out of three races, Christopher Bell now sits in fourth place in the championship standings.

Joe Gibbs surprises NASCAR fans with his Gen Z persona

Joe Gibbs, one of the most respected NASCAR personalities, recently surprised the fanbase with the use of Gen Z language and slang terms that are common on the internet these days. This new persona came off during a recent promotional tour of the JGR factory.

A video clip shared by Interstate batteries, a long-time sponsor of the team, on Instagram, showed Coach Joe Gibbs giving a tour of the factory. Mr. Gibbs seemed to be trying a little extra to appeal to the younger audience and was deliberately including modern slang words like 'rizz', 'besties', and 'slay'. Here’s what he said while showing around the factory:

“All right, besties. It's Joe Gibbs and Joe Gibbs Racing. Chat, who's ready for a tour? These are some of our trophies serving Major Flex. Slay. Now we're going to head downstairs where it's a no-rizz zone. Slay. See those banners? Now they understood the assignment. Slay. The vibes of the shop floor are unmatched. Honestly, we keep it low-key iconic in here. Losing gives me the ick. Slay. That's the tea on Joe Gibbs Racing. Catch you on the podium, or at least in the comments.”

The JGR team will be back for more racing action in Phoenix on Sunday, March 9, in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

