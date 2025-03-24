Millionaire Kelley Earnhardt drops 4-word reaction celebrating son Wyatt’s maiden Late Model triumph

Wyatt Miller, the grandson of the legendary Dale Earnhardt, recently secured his first victory in the Limited Late Model series. His mother, Kelley Earnhardt Miller was overjoyed at the win in her recently shared post on social media.

Ad

Wyatt has already shown promise, having won a Golden Driller in the Tulsa shootout in 2023. He recently moved to dirt racing, and on 23 March, he found his first victory in late model racing at the Hickory Motor Speedway. The track is deeply connected with his family's racing heritage and his recent win is a continuation of the family tradition. His grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and great-grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt have all won races at this track.

Ad

Trending

Kelley Earnhardt, with a net worth of $50 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) posted a video where she was seen celebrating the win. She posted the video on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Animated and proud momma 🥰 "

Kelley Earnhardt celebrating her son Wyatt Miller's first win in the Limited Late Model race. Source: via Instagram @kelleyearnhardtmiller

Kelley Earnhardt was spotted with friends and family who also cheered for her son throughout the race. As he raced past the finish line, she lifted her hands in joy and jumped in celebration. Kelley has encouraged the 13-year-old since his early days in his racing career and the win at Hickory suggests that he is carrying forward the Earnhardt legacy.

Ad

Ad

Wyatt started in pole position for the 40-lap race and remained dominant early on. He conceded the lead in the middle of the race, only to get it back for the final eight laps as he raced to the win despite being bumped on the final lap. Talking to NASCAR he said:

"We had a really good car. I was catching Zach, and then he blew up. I think Aiden tried to rattle my cage, but it didn’t work.”

Ad

The track has given many NASCAR racers a start. Kelley will be hoping this is just the beginning for the emerging racer, who is carving his way into the motorsports world.

Kelley Earnhardt's Jr Motorsports has won back-to-back Xfinity races

Team owners Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrate winning the 2024 Xfinity Series championship.- Source: Imagn

Kelley Earnhardt Miller was both a proud mother and co-owner this weekend. She owns the Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports (JRM) alongside her husband LW Miller, brother Dale Earnhardt Jr., and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick. JRM secured its second consecutive win and third win of the season with #7 Chevrolet driver Justin Allgaier at the Hard Rock Bet 300.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Allgaier is the defending Xfinity Series champion and has secured back-to-back wins for JRM at Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami. He currently stands at the top of the Xfinity standings with 249 points with his JRM teammates Sammy Smith (184) and Connor Zilisch (164) also in the top ten.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback