Millionaire Kelley Earnhardt shares a heartwarming birthday post for her “best little boy” in recent IG update 

Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr’s sister uploaded a post on Instagram on February 16, 2025, as she wished her son Wyatt on his birthday. The 52-year-old shared a video which included clips and photos of Wyatt in chronological order.

The first few pictures in the video shared by Kelley were of a young Wyatt, including pictures of him in the woods, on the racetrack, and finishing. The next set of pictures was from when Wyatt started racing the midget karts and included videos and pictures.

The final set of pictures included Kelley Earnhardt’s son in front of a Trophy truck, a selfie of them together, and a group photo with fellow racing buddies. The caption to the video wished Wyatt as he turned 13-years-old, and it read:

“13 years...with the best little boy. I am so grateful to be your mom! Happy birthday Wyatt!”

Kelley married Jimmy Elledge in the 2000s and had a couple of daughters (Karsyn Elledge and Kennedy Elledge) with him before getting a divorce. In January 2011, Earnhardt married former NASCAR driver L. W. Miller III and gave birth to their son Wyatt a couple of years later.

Kelley Earnhardt is currently the CEO of the JR Motorsports NASCAR team and a co-owner alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Rick Hendrick, and L.W. Miller. Kelley had been a pillar in Dale Earnhardt Jr’s racing career as she handled the finances during her brother’s racing career.

As per reports, it was Kelley who was sent the offers for Dale Earnhardt Jr’s contract and negotiated the same for her brother.

Kelley Earnhardt on JR Motorsports' debut in NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona 500

JR Motorsports is fielding the No.40 Chevrolet for the 2025 Daytona 500, with Justin Allgaier behind the wheel. As the team prepared to make its debut at the prestigious race at the Daytona International Speedway, JR Motorsports CEO and co-owner Kelley Earnhardt came out and addressed the importance of the moment and what it meant for the Earnhardt family. She said (via Sirius XM NASCAR):

“It means a lot, because its really all we ever wanted to do. We were taught at a early age that this is what we do, we are racers, we are a racing family. The heritage of my grandfather, on both sides of my family"

“Most of all, I feel like we owe it to the fans. We owe it to the fans of the sport to continue what really my dad built in his time. That's really when the sport gained its wings and just went flying through and growing. There's a responsibility for us to kind of continue to carry that on.”

Justin Allgaier starts the race in P19, on the inside of the 10th row. The race coverage started at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2025.

