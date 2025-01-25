Millionaire Kelley Earnhardt showcases Leanna Crawford's heartfelt song for those facing tough times

NASCAR team owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller recently shared the song, Honest from the 2024 album Still Waters on social media.

Kelley, who co-owns JR Motorsports with her brother Dale Jr., is also the CEO of the team and serves on the board of many other companies. The $50 million-worth Kelley (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared Leanna Crawford's song on her Instagram stories.

"If you’re in the middle of a storm right now… I wrote you this song," the post read.

Kelley's Instagram story (Janurary 25). Source: @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram

As the daughter of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Kelley has been involved in motorsports from a young age. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a business degree.

Kelley used to race stock cars at local tracks but quit after getting a job at Action Performance, where she later served as the vice president of sales and vice president of procurement.

Kelley Earnhardt's JRM to make Cup Series debut at 2025 Daytona 500

Kelley Earnhardt's NASCAR team JR Motorsports will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 this season. JRM, which debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2005, has collected 88 wins and four championships.

The team currently fields four full-time entries with defending Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Connor Zilisch. Allgaier will drive the No. 40 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Buffalo Trace Distillery and Traveller Whiskey next month. JRM recently shared a post on Instagram, which read:

"We're a family of racers. This is our life. This is our passion."

During a podcast with Angie Skinner, the 52-year-old opened up about her retirement plans after 10 years, after which she hopes to continue growing the company without the heavy workload.

"Hopefully, one day I can retire, amen, at an age where I can still have some life to enjoy...I have kind of a 10-year plan of, you know, wanting to continue to work as hard as I work now. I'm not saying I don't want to work after 10 years, because I don't—I could never let go of JM or anything like that," Kelley Earnhardt said (53.40).

"I don't want to do it as hard. And so, you know, maybe that means other people coming in so that I don't have to work as hard. But, you know, I just want to keep doing what we're doing, you know, keep taking advantage of the opportunities that come along, and just looking at everything on how I can advance our company," she added (54:10).

Kelley Earnhardt was part of Charlotte Business Journal's Top 25 Women in Business Achievement Award in 2007.

