Millionaire Kenny Wallace delivers straightforward response to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s hilarious 'twisted' dirt car comment

Former NASCAR driver and reporter Kenny Wallace has recently reacted to NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘twisted’ dirt car comment. A few days ago, Dale Jr. shared a picture of Wallace’s Sunoco dirt car on social media and jokingly referred to the car as a “twisted car.”

On Thursday morning, Wallace took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his response in his characteristic animated style in his “Coffee with Kenny Wallace” show. In reference to Dale Jr.’s hilarious comment, Wallace explained why dirt race cars appear ‘twisted’ when they are in motion.

The 61-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, native clarified that all dirt cars have a natural twist due to their suspension design, specifically the use of ‘bird cages’ and a four-bar setup.

On sharing his response to Dale Jr.’s 'twisted' dirt car comment, Kenny Wallace, who has a net worth of $9 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), said:

“He [Dale Jr.] said, Kenny Wallace's dirt car is so twisted up, it looks like me drunk on the way back from the bar, walking… All dirt cars are twisted, whether anybody wants to think they are or they aren't. Let me explain. Years ago, they came out with this invention. The rear of the car is set up on what we call bird cages. So the rear end is automatically moving all around, and it's got what we call a four-bar setup.”

“These bars are pushing the 2,400-pound car up, and as it's trying to push the rear of the car up, it's doing the opposite. It is pushing the car up, but it's pushing the rear tires into the ground… that gains traction, and then the left rear tire is going forward. The right rear doesn't do that much rear steer, but the left rear definitely goes way forward. So it appears the car is crab walking,” Wallace continued.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. and Wallace are both well-known figures in the world of NASCAR, and they have a close relationship.

Kenny Wallace shares an updated dirt racing schedule for 2025

Former NASCAR driver and TV personality Kenny Wallace, who continues to race on local dirt tracks across the country as a hobby, shared his upcoming 2025 racing plans in a recent social media post.

The nine-time Xfinity Series winner on X stated that he is starting his racing schedule at his local race tracks near his house on Friday (April 4) with Granite City, Illinois OR Brownston, Illinois, followed by Pevely, Missouri OR Highland, Illinois on Saturday.

Here’s the Wallace racing update:

After spending over 26 years in NASCAR, Kenny Wallace currently competes on local dirt tracks across the U.S. During his racing days, he was named the NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver in 1991, 1994, and 2006.

