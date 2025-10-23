Millionaire Kenny Wallace gives blunt reality check on how he really makes money off social media

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has shared how he earns money from social media. $9 million-worth Wallace (according to Celebrity Net Worth) runs several online series, including his popular &quot;Coffee with Kenny&quot; podcast.In the latest episode of the podcast, he stressed that the real money does not come from posting on social media platforms like Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). Wallace, like most social media personalities, earns most of his living via sponsorship deals and brand partnerships. His long-time sponsor is a major fuel brand, Sunoco.&quot;Sunoco does sponsor me, has sponsored me. Sunoco is the best race fuel in the world. I run Sunoco 112,&quot; Kenny Wallace said (03:10 onwards).Kenny Wallace also added that his brand or media company is much larger than the single show and talked about his other series, Kenny Conversations, where he shares interviews with NASCAR personalities, including drivers and team owners.&quot;This Coffee with Kenny is just what it is. It's the easiest crazy thing in the world. We just do this for social media... And then Charlie (Marlow), my YouTube manager who works and makes a living off of this. That's what he does,&quot; he added (03:54).&quot;This Coffee with Kenny is nothing. We just take this and we put it over there on YouTube. We've got Kenny Conversation where we interview the world's greatest drivers. Now Devin Moran's coming out today,&quot; Wallace added (06:01 onwards).Wallace also pointed out how veteran racer and broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. invited him and Herman Shrader to start a show.The 62-year-old collaborated with Dale Jr.'s media company, which started with the popular The Dale Jr. Download podcast and later expanded to include various shows. Wallace joined Dirty Mo Media in 2024 with Herm &amp; Schrader.Kenny Wallace in support of a three-race championship roundKenny Wallace, who competed in NASCAR for over 25 years, has supported the playoff format and wants just one simple change. Unlike former NASCAR Cup drivers like Mark Martin, who have continuously campaigned for a return of the season-long points system, Wallace is in favor of a less dramatic change.He discussed the same during an episode of the Herm &amp; Schrader podcast and argued in favor of a three-race championship 4 playoffs round.&quot;My opinion is that they leave everything alone. But instead of one race determining the championship, I think it should be three races,&quot; Kenny Wallace said (35:40).Wallace explained the reasons and highlighted Kyle Larson's 2021 championship, where he was in fourth place with 30 laps remaining but gained the lead after a swift pit stop at the NASCAR Cup finale in Phoenix and took the title. He said that a three-race format would reduce such unpredictable events and support consistent performance.