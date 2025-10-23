  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Millionaire Kenny Wallace gives blunt reality check on how he really makes money off social media

Millionaire Kenny Wallace gives blunt reality check on how he really makes money off social media

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 23, 2025 17:47 GMT
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn
Kenny Wallace at Daytona International Speedway on Feb 21, 2016. Image: Imagn

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has shared how he earns money from social media. $9 million-worth Wallace (according to Celebrity Net Worth) runs several online series, including his popular "Coffee with Kenny" podcast.

Ad

In the latest episode of the podcast, he stressed that the real money does not come from posting on social media platforms like Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). Wallace, like most social media personalities, earns most of his living via sponsorship deals and brand partnerships. His long-time sponsor is a major fuel brand, Sunoco.

"Sunoco does sponsor me, has sponsored me. Sunoco is the best race fuel in the world. I run Sunoco 112," Kenny Wallace said (03:10 onwards).
Ad
Trending
Ad

Kenny Wallace also added that his brand or media company is much larger than the single show and talked about his other series, Kenny Conversations, where he shares interviews with NASCAR personalities, including drivers and team owners.

"This Coffee with Kenny is just what it is. It's the easiest crazy thing in the world. We just do this for social media... And then Charlie (Marlow), my YouTube manager who works and makes a living off of this. That's what he does," he added (03:54).
Ad
"This Coffee with Kenny is nothing. We just take this and we put it over there on YouTube. We've got Kenny Conversation where we interview the world's greatest drivers. Now Devin Moran's coming out today," Wallace added (06:01 onwards).

Wallace also pointed out how veteran racer and broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. invited him and Herman Shrader to start a show.

Ad

The 62-year-old collaborated with Dale Jr.'s media company, which started with the popular The Dale Jr. Download podcast and later expanded to include various shows. Wallace joined Dirty Mo Media in 2024 with Herm & Schrader.

Kenny Wallace in support of a three-race championship round

Kenny Wallace, who competed in NASCAR for over 25 years, has supported the playoff format and wants just one simple change. Unlike former NASCAR Cup drivers like Mark Martin, who have continuously campaigned for a return of the season-long points system, Wallace is in favor of a less dramatic change.

Ad

He discussed the same during an episode of the Herm & Schrader podcast and argued in favor of a three-race championship 4 playoffs round.

"My opinion is that they leave everything alone. But instead of one race determining the championship, I think it should be three races," Kenny Wallace said (35:40).
youtube-cover

Wallace explained the reasons and highlighted Kyle Larson's 2021 championship, where he was in fourth place with 30 laps remaining but gained the lead after a swift pit stop at the NASCAR Cup finale in Phoenix and took the title. He said that a three-race format would reduce such unpredictable events and support consistent performance.

About the author
Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta

Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.

To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.

Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.

While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications