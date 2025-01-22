Millionaire Kenny Wallace sends heartfelt message to Max Papis after Lamborghini experience on Italy trip

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, currently on vacation in Italy, took to his social media on Wednesday (January 22) to share gratitude towards 2002's 24 hours of Daytona winner, Max Papis, after he accompanied Wallace on a trip to the Lamborghini headquarters (HQ). Kenny shared images from their visit to the car company's HQ which also featured Matteo Vecchi, a member of Lamborghini's racing team.

The former Xfinity Series driver also shared pictures of some of the cars that were on display at the company's base in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Wallace shared the update from his trip on X (formerly Twitter) while adding his message for Papis and Vecchi:

"It’s Wednesday on our Italy Journey. This morning we went to @Lamborghini .. Thank you, Matteo and @maxpapis 🏁 "

In response to Wallace's post, Papis also took to his X account to reciprocate his gratitude, adding on his gratefulness for being able to secure the visit to the showroom for Wallace through the help of Vecchi, saying:

"Very happy you had this experience and I was able to make it happen for u trough @matteovecchi"

The 61-year-old has been on vacation in Italy for the past week, vlogging his trip on his YouTube channel Kenny Wallace, showing off his visits to Rome, The Vatican, a trip to the Ferrari factory as well as his most recent video from Bologna - the location of the Lamborghini headquarters.

The driver is on vacation until he returns to the USA to race in the DIRTCar Nationals Event taking place at the Volusia Speedway from January 30th to February 8th. His last visit to the track in February 2024 saw him score a victory in the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds category.

Kenny Wallace shares trip update from Bologna train station

In the latest video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Kenny Wallace shared an update from his trip to a train station in Bologna, Italy. In the video, Wallace provided a train station tour for his viewers, beginning with the Italo's, a train company, lounge at the station.

The former driver then took his subscribers through the station facilities, like the pharmacy and the cafe, before heading to the platforms to show them the trains. Wallace conveyed how impressed he was by the train system in the country, describing the speed and cleanliness of the transportation.

He also spoke generally about his positive experience with the people of Italy, before capping off his video while talking about his time at the Ferrari and Lamborghini factories. Kenny Wallace described the experience he had watching the two Italian car companies' most expensive vehicles being built. He sounded in awe at the price range of the vehicles he saw being built in front of him.

Wallace shared the video on his channel with the title - "Hello From Bologna, Italy!":

