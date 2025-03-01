Millionaire Kyle Busch sets the record straight on piloting his name-inspired RCR Chevy to COTA’s victory lane

Kyle Busch recently shared his thoughts on his expectations from the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), where he will drive the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Busch's car will feature Rebel Bourbon branding following the recent announcement of his personalized product with the brand.

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is among the sport's most accomplished drivers. The Nevada native boasts 232 wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions. His 63 Cup Series victories place him ninth on the all-time list, while he also holds records in both the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Busch's dominance was on full display during the 2009 Xfinity season, where he secured the championship with nine victories.

Busch, who is worth $80 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), has teamed up with Rebel Bourbon to launch a limited-edition release of Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Circuit of The Americas (COTA), the former champion was asked about his expectations for victory lane while driving a car sponsored by the very brand that has endorsed him.

He said (via Speedway Digest):

"You guys haven't seen that car on track yet, but it's pretty awesome. They incorporated the Rowdy black' into it, and also the bourbon barrel. It looks similar to the helmet I have. I'm really impressed with the team at Rebel Bourbon.

"All of our partners do a great job with their promotions and the things they do behind the scenes. We've been really excited to have as many partners as we do have at RCR and having all of our races sold really means a lot."

Rowdy's best finish at COTA came in the 2023 season when he secured a P2 finish, only second to Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick.

Busch finished the Ambetter Health 400 in the top 10 with a P7 finish. Can he carry forward the momentum from Atlanta to this season's first road course event? Only time will tell.

NASCAR revises DVP policy in response to Kyle Busch’s heated Daytona 500 reaction

Kyle Busch’s quest for his first Daytona 500 victory took an unfortunate turn to start the 2025 season. After an on-track incident forced him into the pits, NASCAR ruled that Busch could not rejoin the race, a decision that sparked controversy. Despite reports suggesting he had followed the updated Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) guidelines, officials still denied him the opportunity to continue.

Recently, the sanctioning body announced a change to the Damaged Vehicle Policy, following the RCR driver's unfortunate end at Daytona on February 16. The announcement read:

“NASCAR has issued an update to the Damaged Vehicle Policy. Previously, if a car was on pit road getting repairs and the time limit expired, the car would go to the garage to finish repairs. Now, repairs can continue on pit road, but will result in a stop-and-go penalty.”

Meanwhile, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled to run at 3:30 PM on Sunday. Catch the race live on FOX and SiriusXM.

