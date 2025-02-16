Millionaire NASCAR figure Greg Biffle issues plea after misplacing rental car keys at Daytona

NASCAR's Greg Biffle sought help from his Instagram followers as he seemingly lost his rental keys at the Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500. He mentioned that those were the keys to a Kia car.

Biffle had previously said that he would be present at the Daytona 500 this year either as a participant or as part of the spectators. While he is not participating in the competition, he was present at the circuit as he claimed so. However, there were issues that he faced during the build-up to the race as he lost the keys to his rental Kia car.

The Vancouver native shared an Instagram stories post with his 125k followers, asking if anyone had any information regarding the keys that he apparently lost.

"If anyone found, picked up or went home with Kia rental keys last night from the Daytona track or the hangar Valet, let me know lol... 😬😬," he wrote in the story.

Greg Biffle shares a story seeking help from his followers present at the Daytona (@gbiffle on Instagram)

Biffle spent a lot of time behind the wheel racing for Roush Fenway Racing, winning 19 races in the Cup Series between 2003 and 2016, after which he retired from full-time racing. He then participated in five races for the NY Racing Team in the 2022 season, his last appearance in a Cup Series race.

"It's the greatest thing ever": Greg Biffle on the NASCAR Daytona 500

Greg Biffle has raced the Daytona 500 a whopping 15 times during his career in the Cup Series. While he never managed to win the race, he did set himself up in pole position back in the 2004 season, finishing 12th that year.

Looking ahead to the 2025 Daytona 500, Greg Biffle had previously discussed his intention to participate in the race, quoting that it is the "greatest thing ever," also mentioning that he would "love" to race in it a couple of more times.

"I'm talking to some different guys about it, and we'll see if something transpires. Who doesn't want to run the Great American Race? It's the greatest thing ever, and I'd love to do it one more time, a few more times maybe." [2:14 onwards]

As previously mentioned, he also claimed that he would be present at the event either as a driver or a spectator.

"I'll be there one way or another, whether as a spectator or holding on the wheel. So I'll be down there. I love that time of the year in Daytona," Biffle added [3:35 onwards].

Greg Biffle has finished the Daytona 500 in the top-ten six times throughout his career.

