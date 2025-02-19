Millionaire NASCAR figure Richard Petty offers a straightforward solution for superspeedway racing problems

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Richard Petty revealed the solution to the problems with Superspeedway racing. On his official X account, the seven-time Cup Series champion stated that the cars should be given more horsepower, which would effectively eradicate the current issues faced while racing at Superspeedways.

NASCAR has numerous problems while racing at Superspeedways with the current generation of stock cars. Thanks to the lower speed limit, drivers flock in groups with each other with nowhere to go. If a driver at the front crashes, he is likely to collect a few drivers with him.

This was something Richard Petty pointed out, as he spoke up about the increment of top speed in cars to avoid clusters. When a fan asked 'the King' about the solution by which Superspeedway races could be less compact and congested, the millionaire NASCAR veteran said,

"The way to make them more exciting is to give them more horsepower, and let them run faster. The faster they run, the more the driver has to stay on his toes," Richard Petty said in a video posted by him on X.

"And when you get cars running, 200 miles an hour instead of 185 miles an hour, all the drivers are not capable of running that speed, that close to each other. So that's the first thing to really separate the cars because that's the way how it used it be," he added.

NASCAR received huge criticism while racing at Superspeedways after Ryan Preece flipped for the second time at Daytona in two years. On Sunday, during the 2025 Daytona 500, the RFK driver made contact with Christopher Bell during stage 3, and went airborne.

Preece's shocking flip took place almost one and a half years after he flipped the same track in 2023 during the Coke Zero Sugar 400. As a result, NASCAR racing at Superspeedways, such as Daytona and Talladega, received numerous criticisms of late.

Ryan Preece urges NASCAR to solve Superspeedway issues

After his second flip on Sunday, Ryan Preece urged NASCAR to do the needful to prevent any further flips during races. Speaking to the media after the race, the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver said,

"We keep beating on a door hoping for a different result and we know where there’s a problem: at superspeedways. Something needs to be done because cars lifting off the ground like that. Everything about that: airborne, heading toward the fence, it’s not a good place to be in, honestly. With a hit like that -- a head-on impact -- I don’t really think it should have gone airborne. I’m just not very happy," Preece said. (As per Sports Business Journal)

Ryan Preece goes airborne in the closing laps of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Besides the flipping issue, the drivers race very close to each other, thanks to the Gen-7 car design, which promotes aggressive and daring racing. Therefore, the drivers go all out, and risk themselves, which most of the time end up as wrecks.

