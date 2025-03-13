Millionaire Ricky Stenhouse Jr. posts heartfelt birthday wish for wife Madyson Joye

NASCAR Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wished his wife Madyson Joye on social media with a series of pictures and message for her 30th birthday. Madyson, a Kentucky native, works as a communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council. The two tied the knot about two years ago and also have a one-year-old son, Stetson Steele.

Ad

The $30 million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) driver shared pictures of the family in an Instagram post on March 13 and wrote:

"So long 20s, Happy 30th Birthday to my best friend, wife, and rock of our family. Can’t wait to celebrate you this next week and for ever. I love you!!"

The couple got engaged in November 2021 during a hike at Cathedral Rock in Sedona, California and married the following year on October 26, 2022. The wedding ceremony was held in Charleston, South Carolina, with over 200 guests including NASCAR drivers.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Hyak Motorsports (previously JTG Daugherty Racing) driver and Madyson also run the SJR clothing brand and a 300-acre farm called Slide Job Ranch in North Carolina. Their ranch houses five miniature donkeys, 13 miniature longhorns, and a Highland cow named Nessie.

Meanwhile, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is currently in his 13th full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. His best finish so far this year was fifth place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the No. 47 Chevrolet ZL1. The Memphis, Tennessee, started racing on dirt tracks and made his NASCAR debut in 2008. Over the last 16 years, he has won eight Xfinity and four Cup races, including the 2023 Daytona 500.

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife shared Daytona 500 pictures with son

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson Joye is also active on Instagram, where she has over 9K followers. In a post earlier this month, she shared pictures with their son Stetson at the Daytona International Speedway.

"My favorite photos from Daytona 500 pre-race. So lucky to be Stetson’s mom," Madyson wrote.

Ad

Ad

Madyson also talked about social media in a previous post. She shared her experience about receiving hateful messages and online negativity in general.

"Social media has always been fun for me! I love sharing our family and sharing the joy and love and adventures that God has allowed me to experience...But sometimes it gets so dark with hate that I just want to throw in the towel," Madyson wrote.

Ad

"You don’t have to be in the 'spotlight' or married/related to someone in the spotlight, or even have a lot of followers to experience something like this," Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife added.

Madyson, who is a graduate of Ohio State University, has previously worked with NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing and Marty Snider & Associates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback