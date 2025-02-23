Millionaire Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s off-track business surges as wife Madyson ‘stays busy shipping’ after Donald Trump fans boost

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has revealed that his off-track merchandise business has been making quite some progress recently with the "Patriotic No. 47" hats as they have been selling like hot pancakes. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass also mentioned that he likely got a boost from Donald Trump's supporters considering his victory in the 2025 US Presidential Elections.

Ad

Stenhouse Jr. and his wife Madyson Joye Stenhouse have a business selling #47 merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies, die-cast models, and hats. The hats are quite popular amongst NASCAR fans.

There is one design in particular that is trending largely on his website, as he mentioned. The "Patriotic No. 47". The normal hat features a texture of the US National Flag over the "47" graphic. Speaking to the media, he revealed that it is his best-selling product and that there has been a recent surge in sales.

Ad

Trending

"We are making a killing on the 47 hats. Madyson's been busy shipping out a lot of hats. So it's been cool. We've had them for you know two or three years now and it's always our best-selling hat, and now it's selling a lot. So it's good. It's good. Stenhouse Jr.com. Go get yours," Stenhouse Jr. said in an interaction with reporters (as shared in a video by Bob Pockrass)

Ad

"We've had it for you know two or three years now, so it's it's cool It's you know, I guess it's got double meanings now," he added.

NASCAR insider Pockrass shared the clip ahead of the Ambetter Health 400, mentioning that he likely got a boost from "President Trump fans".

"Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is doing a brisk business selling patriotic-themed No. 47 hats (not that one he is wearing). It obviously got a boost from President Trump fans," Pockrass wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. looks back at Daytona 500 wreck with Joey Logano

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series kicked off earlier last week with the Daytona 500. William Byron emerged victorious after a final-lap crash with race leader Denny Hamlin, taking his second-consecutive win at the event.

Joey Logano was also a contender for the race win, however, there was an incident between him and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ahead in the field in the final stage that hampered his chances.

Ad

With 15 laps to go, Logano pushed Stenhouse Jr. from the back. After making contact a couple of times, Stenhouse lost control and it resulted in the 'Big One', taking out multiple drivers. While the race ended there for the #22 driver, Stenhouse Jr. continued but was out of contention.

Reviewing the crash, Stenhouse Jr. mentioned that he knew Logano would go down the middle, so he followed him.

"That’s where from my standpoint, we were in the top lane. I was watching Joey in my mirror… I knew he was going to the middle so I was waiting in the move to go with him. All that worked out. He, you know, lifted enough to like — I was, you know, still in front of his front bumper, which was good. I thought, kind of everything settled down," Stenhouse Jr. told Pockrass.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished the race in 18th place, piloting the #47 for Hyak Motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"