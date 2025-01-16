Millionaire Ricky Stenhouse Jr's wife Madyson shares heartwarming photo of her "cheerleaders" in IG update

Ricky Stenhouse Jr's wife Madyson Joye Stenhouse recently shared an adorable picture of her husband and her child on her Instagram account, calling them her "cheerleaders".

Madyson Stenhouse, a social media influencer and a former beauty pageant winner (Miss Mississippi USA) has been in a public relationship with Ricky for 8 years. They had their first public appearance in 2017, where they had been frequently spotted together in NASCAR events.

Madyson took to Instagram to share an endearing picture of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with their son, Stetson Steele. She captioned it:

"My cheerleaders"

Madyson Stenhouse's story of Ricky Stenhouse Jr and their son Stetson - Source: via @madysonjoye on Instagram

Through the years, Ricky and Madyson have shared pictures and videos of each other on Instagram. The couple had been reported to have gotten married in August 2023. Shortly at the end of the same year, the couple announced the pregnancy with a picture of the sonograph. This has marked a new chapter of their lives as a family.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr is currently competing as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. The American driver has quite a list of achievements, which include winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2011 and 2012. He transitioned to stock car racing in 2008, after starting out with dirt racing, and signed with Roush Fenway Racing with whom he secured two wins.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr's stint with JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. celebrates a win in Victory Lane after the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. - Source: Imagn

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s stint with JTG Daugherty Racing began in 2020 after exiting RFK Racing. JTG Daugherty has a small team that helps them focus on their driver's development for the tournaments.

Since Stenhouse Jr. had transferred from a fairly large NASCAR team, JTG deemed him a key player. The American driver stated his enthusiasm after becoming part of the team and said:

"We have a fantastic group of guys , great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team. I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future" via Fox Sports.

Shortly after signing with JTG Daugherty, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for the 2020 Daytona 500. In the same season, he scored three top fives and four top tens. While another Daytona win put him on track in 2023, his journey was cut short after getting eliminated in the Round of 16. Stenhouse Jr.'s 2024 campaign was marred by controversy, however, amid a brawl with Kyle Busch in the NASCAR All-Star Race but his last win for the season came at Talladega, after edging out Brad Keselowski.

JTG Daugherty Racing was rebranded to Hyak Motorsports ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

