Millionaire Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s wife Madyson steals the spotlight as she slays in a stunning leopard-print dress 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife Madyson Joye went out to celebrate the latter’s 30th birthday. While Stenhouse rocked in an all-black, formal fit, Madyson flaunted an exquisite, leopard-print dress.

Ad

The couple clicked a mirror selfie, which Madyson posted as one of her Instagram stories. Here is a screenshot of the same:

(Source: Madyson Joye/Instagram)

Currently working as a manager of communications for the Drivers Advisory Council, Madyson entered the motorsports industry in 2018 when she landed a gig at Richard Childress Racing. That’s also when she crossed paths with her future husband.

Ad

Trending

Madyson has been married to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. since October 26, 2022. The wedding took place in a private setting on the banks of the river Ashley in Charleston, South Carolina.

The ceremony was attended by several NASCAR drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst, Myatt Snider, and Zane Smith. Notably, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson was among Stenhouse’s groomsmen.

Madyson dropped several pictures from her wedding through an IG post. She captioned it, saying,

Ad

“I’m a WIFE.”

Ad

When not working, Madyson is seen cheering for her husband on race days. Stenhouse Jr. drives the No. 47 entry under the newly rebranded Hyak Motorsports, formerly known as JTG Daugherty Racing. He is under a multi-year deal that will keep him behind the wheel through 2025 and beyond.

In his previous four starts, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. amassed one top-five and one top-10. As of today, the Mississippi native sits 14th in the driver standings with 96 points to his name.

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. posts a hilarious photoshopped photo of himself alongside his “son”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is preparing for his fifth race of the season. Named Pennzoil 400 powered by Jiffy Lube, the 267-lap event will kick off on Sunday, March 16, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Notably, Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the race.

Ad

Stenhouse Jr. posted a hilarious photo of him as a father with fellow racer and friend Noah Gragson as his son. In the caption, Stenhouse wrote,

“Bring your son to work day tomorrow, tune in on @NASCARonFOX.”

Ad

This is going to be Stenhouse's 20th Cup Series start at the 1.5-mile quad-oval. In 10 starts with his current team, the speedster amassed just one top-five finish in 2020. Other than that, and a P6 finish with Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) the previous year, Stenhouse Jr. has never finished higher than 11th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The upcoming race at LVMS will be televised on Fox Sports 1 from 3:30 pm ET. Fans can also listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback