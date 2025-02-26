Millionaire Tony Stewart lists his lavish $19,500,000 Indiana ranch for sale - Reports

After years of anticipation, Tony Stewart is set to sell off his lavish Indiana ranch. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver has reportedly listed the property situation on the outskirts of Columbus for $19.5 million.

Stewart bought the property in the 2000s when he was in his NASCAR prime. After he completed it in 2011, he called it the "Hidden Hollow Ranch." It is nearly 20,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, all on over 400 acres of land.

As per reports, Stewart initially listed the property in 2022, asking a whopping $30 million. Unable to find a suitable buyer, he reportedly reduced the price to $22.5 million in 2024. And now, a year later, it is reportedly down to $19.5 million, as per Whio.com.

The property also boasts a licensed hunting preserve and has plenty of elk, deer, and turkey which roam around freely. As for the house built within the property, it is a custom-made house that he calls his "dream home". Stewart is a millionaire and holds a net worth of $90 million, as per celebrity net worth.

Speaking about the property and how he loves staying here, Stewart once said,

"I enjoy every square inch of the land here. There is always something to do … hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation,” Stewart was quoted as saying by Robb Report

Following his withdrawal from the NASCAR Cup Series as an owner, Tony Stewart is not currently associated with any NASCAR entity. At the end of 2024, he decided to withdraw his team, Stewart-Haas Racing, which he co-owned with Industrialist Gene Haas.

Tony Stewart paired up with NovantHealth to help underprivileged kids

Taking to his official social media account, Stewart announced that he paired up with NovantHealth where they would work together to help underprivileged children. Sharing the post on his official X account, Stewart wrote,

"I'm so glad to be part of the effort to help open an intermediate care unit at @NovantHealth Hemby Children’s Hospital! #HelpingOthers #MakingADifference #NovantHealth #HembyChildrensHospital"

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, he further added,

"It's a huge honor to have our name associated with Novant Health. Even though our name is on it, it’s not about that. It’s about the children and the families we’re supporting.”

Tony Stewart raced in the NASCAR Cup Series for over 18 years where he participated in 618 races, racking up 49 race wins, 187 top 5s, and 308 Top 10s. He retired from the sport at the end of the 2016 Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami.

