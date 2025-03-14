Millionaire Tony Stewart’s wife Leah delivers ‘belated’ birthday message for IndyCar star Marco Andretti

Former NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett recently sent a belated birthday message to IndyCar driver Marco Andretti on social media.

Andretti turned 38 on March 13. He is the grandson of F1 and IndyCar legend Mario Andretti and has also competed in NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series. Leah shared a picture of him on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"Happy belated Birthday MA! Our vacations are gonna look different this year."

Leah Pruett's story on March 14. Source: @leah.pruett on Instagram

Pruett is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel race winner and is currently on a break from racing after she welcomed her first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November last year. In a previous story, she also shared a meme about her skincare routine since becoming a mother.

"Seems to be working alright tbh," Leah Pruett wrote.

Source: @leah.pruett on Instagram

Meanwhile, Tony Stewart stepped in for Leah as the Top Fuel dragster driver at Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) last year. He finished the season in third place overall and also earned the Rookie of the Year award. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who has a net worth of $90 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), made his NHRA Gatornationals’ Top Fuel All-Star Callout debut this year with teammate Matt Hagan.

TSR also announced a multi-year extension with Dodge last month. The Stellantis has won 16 NHRA drag races with the team since 2022, including Hagan’s Funny Car Championship in 2023.

"He was so stoked to watch his dad compete" - Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett on son's first NHRA race day

Tony Stewart started the 2025 NHRA season at the Gatornationals in Gainesville and Leah Pruett shared a picture with their son Dominic on X/Twitter and wrote:

"It's Dom's first official [NHRA] race, and he was so stoked to watch his dad compete in the All-Star Top Fuel Callout, but mother nature's sprinkler system has been in full force today, moving the Callout to Pomona. #SoCal fans, you're in for a treat."

Stewart, who qualified in 11th place, was defeated by Shawn Langdon in the rain-delayed quarterfinals on March 9. Meanwhile, Hagan, who qualified ninth in Funny Car, reached the semifinals but lost to Chad Green.

"We were all thrown a curveball today with an early start time, weather and tough track conditions. I was super proud of Neal (Strausbaugh – crew chief), Mike (Domagala – co-crew chief), Ryan (McGilvry – car chief) and the whole team. We were the only car to make it down the racetrack in round one with low E.T. We lost in a good drag race to (Shawn) Langdon," Tony Stewart said via Newspress USA.

The next NHRA races at Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona are scheduled for March 21-23.

