Millionaire Tony Stewart and wife Leah Pruett turn heads on Harley built by Rusty Wallace's Southern Country Customs at Daytona Bike Week

Leah Pruett posted pictures with her husband and former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart as she revealed their customized Harley Davidson on her Instagram story. The touring bike was custom-made by Southern Country Customs, which is owned by former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace and his son Steve.

The Southern Country Customs (SCC) largely focused on the Harley-Davidson, giving them custom body kits, performance upgrades, and much more.

Pruett and Stewart, admirers of speed considering their careers in motorsports, recently had one of their Harleys modified. Pruett shared pictures of the custom bike on her Instagram stories, Stewart riding it. Pruett shared the picture with her 371k followers on Instagram. Notably, Stewart has a net worth of approximately $90 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Leah Pruett reveals her custom-made Harley Davidson (@leah.pruett on Instagram)

The couple was preparing their motorcycle for the annual "Bike Week" held at Daytona Beach, Florida. The Bike Week is held every year and is scheduled between February 28 and March 9. This event is a nice way for bikers to meet and share their passion for motorcycles.

She also posted a picture of a Bike Week T-shirt that followed a 1980s aesthetic.

"It's that time again!" Pruett wrote in the story.

Leah Pruett reveals 'Bike Week' T-shirt (@leah.pruett on Instagram)

Tony Stewart shares a beautiful part of his relationship with his wife Leah Pruett

Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart married in November of 2021 after being engaged for months. They had been dating for a while at the time.

Years after their marriage, they share the same love for each other as they did back in the day. Stewart recently revealed a unique part of their life. He mentioned that unlike many husbands, who need some time off from their families, he always looks forward to spending more time with Pruett.

"Look, I know there are a lot of men who love going to work because it gives them the opportunity to get away from their spouse a little bit. I know they love their life and love their wife but some guys need that separation. We are two people that can just be around each other seven days a week and it works at the racetrack because we’re racers," Stewart shared (via Athlon Sports)

At the same time, however, he stated that their behavior is quite opposite at home; while they spend a lot of time together working at the track, they are usually sitting in different rooms back at home.

"It’s funny, though, because it’s the complete opposite when we’re home," Tony Stewart added. "We’ll spend a lot of time in different rooms, but at the racetrack, we are in lockstep, dead in line, and I really love our dynamic."

Pruett raced in the NHRA Top Fuel series. However, she has not been racing for a while. She initially took a break due to her pregnancy and has stretched it to spend more time with her baby.

