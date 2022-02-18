 "Millions of dollars and luck" - Kyle Larson talks about what it would take for him to get to F1

In terms of passion and determination, Kyle Larson is the best fit for this definition.

He is one of the drivers who goes above and beyond to learn other races apart from NASCAR. Last year, he got a chance to attend the last F1 races in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He was really impressed with the game and he didn’t hide his desire to one day try the race. In a media interview on Wednesday, February 16th 2022, he was asked what it would take for him to race at the F1. In his response, he cited that:

“I am guessing millions of dollars and a lot of luck.”

He went on to say:

“It was a big realization when I went there that I feel like the rest of the world doesn’t care a whole lot about American auto racing. That was pretty eye opening. I would love to do it for sure.”

When he landed in Abu Dhabi, he got an opportunity to mingle with F1 veterans, including Fernando Alonso, a two-time F1 champion.

Another veteran he interacted with was Sergio Perez. Last year, upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, Hendrick's No. 5 team took to Twitter and mentioned the meeting between Kyle Larson and the veterans.

Kyle Larson has impeccable racing skills and he can race using any car. One fan went ahead on Twitter and mentioned:

"Kyle Larson on his experience at #F1 finale: It was real eye-opening that the rest of the world doesn't car about American racing."

Kyle Larson arrives at Abu Dhabi and met Pato O’Ward

Since his arrival, the Hendrick Motorsports driver could not help but wonder if he could make his way into the F1 races.

After Nikita Mazepin tested positive for the Corona virus, he hilariously told Guenther Steiner that he should have brought his helmet.

Pato O’Ward, an IndyCar driver, was also present at the event, and Larson was surprised to learn that Pato knew about his NASCAR success. The 22-year IndyCar veteran offered to drive Larson around the McLaren 720s tracks.

The two had a good time driving, but according to Larson, he would have loved to spend more time with him. He wanted to ask him how he is planning to enter the F1 race considering he is an IndyCar driver.

Recently, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Kyle was open to racing in the next Indy500 come May 29th, 2022.

