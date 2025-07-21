Minutes after Dover victory, Denny Hamlin picks his favorite between Ty Dillon and Ty Gibbs as NASCAR’s $1,000,000 challenge winner

Following his Dover Cup Series victory, Denny Hamlin picked his favorite for the upcoming NASCAR In-Season Challenge final round. Picking between Ty Gibbs and Ty Dillon, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver decided to side with his JGR teammate, Gibbs.Dillon and Gibbs made it to the final round as they beat John Hunter Nemechek of Legacy Motor Club and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing, respectively, on Sunday. Dillon outperformed Nemechek, finishing in 20th place, compared to the latter's 21st-place finish.On the other hand, Gibbs came home in fifth place, while his rival in round four, Reddick, finished in 12th. As things stand, the two drivers, who are yet to claim a NASCAR Cup Series victory, will fight for the $1 million glory next Sunday.As Hamlin arrived for an interview after winning the race, he was asked to pick his favorite from Dillon and Gibbs. Sharing his take, here's what the JGR driver said:&quot;Yeah yeah, I'm all Ty now. I wasn't this week, but it looks like be knocked out Tyler, so let's go Ty Gibbs.&quot;Here is the video where Hamlin picked his favorite driver for the In-Season final round: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn his way to the final, Ty Dillon defeated Denny Hamlin in Round 1, Brad Keselowski in Round 2, Alex Bowman in Round 3, and John Hunter Nemechek in Round 4. Whereas, Ty Gibbs beat Justin Haley in Round 1, AJ Allmendinger in Round 2, Zane Smith in Round 3, and Tyler Reddick in Round 4.Denny Hamlin let his feelings known after winning Monster Mile raceDenny Hamlin shared his thoughts after he won the Challenge Round 4 - AutoTrader Echopark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. Speaking about the race, here's what he said:Denny Hamlin celebrates in victory lane after winning the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn&quot;Things were going pretty well there before the rain and then obviously had to endure a few restarts there. It was tough, those guys gave me a run for it, no doubt about it.’’“Winning here at Dover is super special to me. This is a place I had not been very good at the first half of my career and then to have back-to-back (wins) here the last couple years is amazing,&quot; he further added.Hamlin started the race from 13th place, but moved to third by the end of Stage 1. He remained in the same place by the end of Stage 2, but moved to the top in the final stage. In the end, he was able to pick up the victory in a thrilling overtime finish as he beat his teammate, Chase Briscoe.