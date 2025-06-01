Minutes after taking pole, Chase Briscoe dives back into his bitter Nashville past with SHR and Kevin Harvick’s words

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of the Nashville Superspeedway race scheduled for this Sunday. During the interaction, Martin Truex Jr.'s replacement recalled glimpses of his past at the track with his former team, along with stock car veteran Kevin Harvick's words.

Briscoe suffered badly at the 1.33-mile oval track with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing and competed in four races with the team. In his debut race at Nashville Superspeedway, he was involved in an accident and finished in P31. The JGR driver began his next race from 28th on the grid and ended in P34. This tough luck followed him in the next race, and he finished in P31. His best finish came in 2024 when he ended the race in P21, driving the #14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

After Stewart-Haas Racing ceased operations in 2024, Chase Briscoe found a full-time seat with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season. This has been a major change for him, and he mentioned the JGR #19 Toyota Camry XSE is the "best-driving car of his life" at Nashville Superspeedway. Following the same, the Toyota driver secured his third pole of the season for the Cracker Barrel 400 with an average speed of 164.395 mph.

Reflecting on his past experiences and Kevin Harvick's words, the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion's replacement, Chase Briscoe, stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"Truthfully, this is one of those places that your car is so important just from a car capability. In the past here, truthfully, my car just hasn't been very good. It is just on top of the race track, not doing what you want it to do. I say it all of the time, but (Kevin) Harvick used to say - you can't drive a slow car, fast. I came here today, and my first lap of practice - it was the best driving car of my life here. It just drives better, has better grip, turns better, goes faster. It just makes my job way easier."

"Honestly, I think that is a lot of it. For whatever reason, at SHR (Stewart-Haas Racing), we just struggled really, really bad here. This is one of those tracks that I feel like you can't really get a lot more out of it. Whatever it is, is what it is. You might be able to pick up a couple of positions, but you are not going to go from a 25th place car to leading the race. Just comes all down to car at this level, to a certain extent. Im in, arguably, one of the best cars every single week, so it makes my job a lot easier," Chase Briscoe added.

The Cracker Barrel 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Nashville Superspeedway. Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 300-lap/399-mile event at 7 PM ET.

"I feel like we have been so bad": Chase Briscoe got candid about his debut season with Joe Gibbs Racing

After leaving the Stewart-Haas Racing team in 2024, Chase Briscoe landed a full-time ride for the 2025 season with Joe Gibbs Racing, becoming teammates with Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin. He has been performing significantly better with JGR.

Briscoe has secured multiple top-five finishes this season with his new #19 Toyota Camry XSE. However, he admitted his team has yet to tap into its full potential. Following this, the 30-year-old driver shared his thoughts on his debut season with JGR.

"I wanted just to win, truthfully. The top-fives are great, right? I think I’m only one behind my career high, ever, and we are 12, 13 weeks in, so from that standpoint, it is encouraging, but I want to win races....It is weird. We’ve had the results, but I feel like we have been so bad. I don’t even feel like we are close to our potential," he said.[6:30 onwards]

Chase Briscoe ranks 11th on the Cup Series points table with a tally of 314 points. He has secured six top-ten and five top-five finishes with three pole positions in 13 starts this season.

