"Misery loves company": Austin Cindric comments on teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney's run of near misses 

Austin Cindric spoke about the internal environment at Team Penske following his Talladega win. The #2 driver, who picked up the third win of his Cup career, was asked about the mood inside Penske considering the recent near misses for him and his teammates.

So far this season, Ryan Blaney has had three top 5 finishes while Austin Cindric had three in the 2024 season. Addressing the subject of near misses for Penske drivers, the Talladega winner said that it takes a few days for one to 'get over yourself' and not let it bleed into the upcoming race.

"Just being able to watch guys like Ryan and Joey, these guys are champions. They go through adversity just like the next guy. No different than how these races play out. I guess misery loves company in some ways. I feel like Ryan has had his fair share of tough breaks so far this season. I know there’s a lot of strength in our company," Cindric said.

The 2022 Daytona 500 winner said that a win such as his at Talladega on Sunday can potentially help the whole organization by providing a much-needed push in the right direction. Cindric further claimed that his win was 'no different than Josh Berry's win at Las Vegas earlier this year.

"Now with us, I think a concentrated effort to get all our cars in the Playoff is first priority. I think this only helps concentrate that," Austin Cindric added.

Austin Cindric comments on the #2 team getting motivation from Blaney and Logano

During the press conference after his first win of the season, Austin Cindric was asked about the motivation the #2 team gets from his teammate's success. The reporter further asked whether this 'lights a fire' under him.

Cindric said that anytime one can have an example set and try 'a bare minimum,' not just meet that example. He mentioned how he wanted to not just be better, but 'be the best.' He described:

"Just being as good in my mind, as farfetched as it might be as a two- three-year Cup driver to say I want to be better than the champion. That’s how you have to think. I commit way too much of my time. I ask a lot out of the people I work with. I try to reciprocate with that."

Having said that, Austin Cindric remarked that the 'as good' aspect not being good enough in his mind might be a motivator. However, he chose to look at it as 'a competitive advantage' as he has in-house examples, having successful teammates like Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

