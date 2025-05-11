"Miss you mom": Kelley Earnhardt shares touching Mother's Day tribute

JR Motorsports team owner and daughter of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, shared a post on social media for Mother's Day. The day is being celebrated in the United States on May 11, 2025.

In memory of her mother Brenda Jackson, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer, Kelley posted a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"Miss you mom. Happy Mothers Day."

Kelly Earnhardt's story on May 11. Source: Screenshot via @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram.

Kelley, who is a well-known figure in NASCAR, is also a mother of three children. Her youngest son, Wyatt Miller also competes in dirt races. He started racing in 2020 and won his first Golden Driller trophy at the age of 12.

Wyatt shared a heartfelt message wishing Kelley Earnhardt Miller a Happy Mother's Day.

"Thank you Mom for being the best mom ever, and buying me stuff dad wouldn’t let me get. Happy Mothers Day," Wyatt wrote on X.

Kelley's 24-year-old daughter, Karsyn Elledge, has also competed in midget races. Meanwhile, Kelley gave up racing at a young age to start her NASCAR career in the early 2000s. She started working at Action Performance after graduation and later assumed the company's vice president role.

Since 2002, she has helped build JR Motorsports into a successful team. It has won four NASCAR Xfinity driver championships in the last two decades with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Justin Allgaier.

Brenda Jackson also started working at JR Motorsports in 2004 and was known for her humor and dedication. She was the daughter of NASCAR car builder Robert Gee.

"I don't think it bothered us as much then" - Kelley Earnhardt on complicated childhood

In June 2019, Kelley Earnhardt shared her experience of attending several different schools with her younger brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. She explained how they had attended about 13 different ones, including military, Christian, and private schools by the time they finished school.

"I say there's 12 grades, and we went to like 13 schools... We went to so many schools," Kelley Earnhardt said on Dale Jr. Download (02:15).

After their mother's house burned down, she had to move to Virginia and they went to live with their dad, who was often away racing. Dale Sr. later married Teresa Houston.

"I'm sure we had our feelings then of how we felt, you know, unloved or not just didn't have the right family unit, I would say. Knowing what family should be like, you know now, and but I don't think it bothered us as much then because we had such a good relationship and keep in mind now we were going to our moms and having a heck of a time in Virginia," Kelley Earnhardt added (05:45).

Kelley further mentioned that they visited their mom twice a year and enjoyed those times.

