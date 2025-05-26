Mixed sentiments surface after NASCAR pauses the Coca-Cola 600 to pay tribute to the fallen heroes

NASCAR geared up for the 66th edition of its annual crown jewel event, the Coca-Cola 600, on Sunday night. As drivers battled through an intense and dramatic race, the action was paused after Stage 2 for a moment as a tribute to honor fallen soldiers who gave up their lives in service. The stoppage sparked mixed reactions from fans across the NASCAR community.

With the race scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, NASCAR took the opportunity to remember the fallen heroes of the United States of America. Here is a clip of the moment of silence practiced all over Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While many fans appreciated the tribute, others felt the timing of the stoppage could have been better planned. Some expressed that pausing the race mid-event disrupted the competitive rhythm, suggesting the tribute might have been more impactful at a different point in the program.

"Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day Weekend. Thank you for your sacrifice. 🙏" a fan wrote.

"This is awesome!! God bless our fallen veterans!" another fan expressed.

"Love the moment of silence, but not in the middle of the race. These are pre-race activities." a fan stated

Meanwhile, some fans criticized the mid-race stoppage, using the moment to voice frustration over stage racing in general.

"Stage racing needs to go. One other thing do this during the pre-race with all due respect" one fan said

Another fan took issue with the broadcast itself, noting that Amazon Prime Video—streaming the Coca-Cola 600 for the first time—cut to a commercial break immediately after the tribute announcement, which they felt undermined the moment’s significance.

"Dang I miss this #NASCARSalutes stupid #NASCARonPrime" one fan said

"I wish I could have watched please televise" another fan stated.

Stage four of the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 is currently ongoing, with less than 100 laps remaining. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has secured all three stage wins and is currently among the frontrunners to win the race. Tune in to Prime Video to watch the remainder of the race!

NASCAR driver fails to complete the double following wrecks in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was set to take on the gruelling challenge of running both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday—an ambitious 1,100-mile feat known as "The Double." However, despite months of preparation, Larson could not complete the iconic Indy 500 after crashing out midway through the race.

Things got from bad to worse as Larson competed in the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. After getting involved in a wreck during Stage 2 of the race, the Hendrick Motorsports driver had to retire from the Crown Jewel event as well.

