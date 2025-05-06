MLB legend Chipper Jones fires a bold shot at "irrelevant" NASCAR champion

Chipper Jones, one of baseball’s all-time greats and a big NASCAR fan, poked fun at Team Penske driver Joey Logano just after the three-time Cup Series champion had won the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway on May 4. In a post on social media, Jones called Logano “Mr. Irrelevant,” hinting that Logano had been off the radar before his latest win.

Logano started from 27th and led only seven laps but took the lead in the final overtime laps, holding off Ross Chastain and Ryan Blaney to take the win. The race was originally set for 267 laps but extended to 271 after a late caution.

Logano’s strong finish came one week after he was disqualified from a top-five finish at Talladega due to a spoiler issue found in post-race inspection. After the Texas race, former Talladega winner Austin Cindric celebrated Logano’s win by posting a selfie of the two drivers sitting at a table, with Logano giving a thumbs-up. Cindric wrote:

“We are so back! @joeylogano.”

Jones reshared the post with the caption:

“Hahahahaha…..Mr. Irrelevant approves of this pic!”

Chipper Jones is a Hall of Fame third baseman who played his entire career with the Atlanta Braves. He's a massively respected sports personality for his achievements in baseball. He had a 0.303 career batting average, 468 home runs and over 2,700 hits.

Jones is especially known for being the only left-handed and right-handed hitter in MLB history with a batting average of more than 0.300 throughout his career. He's regarded as one of the most offensive players of his time.

Joey Logano not happy with Chipper Jones’ comments after Talladega

Tensions between Joey Logano and Chipper Jones started after the Talladega race, where Logano lost his cool over a move made by teammate Austin Cindric. Logano was angry that Cindric let Bubba Wallace win Stage 2 of the Jack Link's 500. On the team radio, Logano called Cindric a “dumb fu*k.”

After the race, Chipper Jones made a social media post that appeared to target Logano:

“Some people are 'hooray for our team as long as I'm the star,' as every team has them.”

Logano later responded to Jones in an interview and said that he must have been trying to be relevant in the NASCAR world (that's where Jones' Mr. Irrelevant jab might have come from).

In another interview, with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano added (via ESPN):

“No one else, nobody, Chipper Jones, no race fans, nobody is in the room when we come up with how we're going to race at superspeedways except the drivers, the team principals at Penske, and the crew chiefs."

He added:

“Chipper Jones, he seems like a cool dude, he's done a lot, right? He's a pretty popular, good baseball player, but he's not a race car driver, and I know he wasn't in the room with us when we set in place the way things are supposed to go.”

After the Texas win, Joey Logano has moved up into the top 10 in the Cup Series drivers' standings (P9). He has 288 points and trails championship leader William Byron by 133 points.

