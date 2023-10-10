Mobil 1 honors Kevin Harvick's legacy in NASCAR by renaming the Homestead-Miami playoffs race

Homestead-Miami is going to celebrate Kevin Harvick as he heads into his final couple of races in his NASCAR career before retiring from the sport by the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

The race will now be known as the "4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1" on October 22 as Homestead-Miami will be paying tribute to Harvick who will be starting his final race there as a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

“Homestead-Miami Speedway will always hold a special place for me since it’s where I won the championship in my first season with Stewart-Haas Racing, It’s truly an honour to have Mobil 1 by my side to celebrate my career with the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1,” Harvick said. (via homesteadmiamispeedway.com)

In his career, Harvick has achieved a lot. But his career highlight will always be the 2014 championship. He is 10th all-time in Cup Series victories with 60, making him one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

“Harvick cemented his place in the sport’s history at our track in taking the checkered flag and the Cup Series championship here a decade ago. We are thrilled to honour him and his racing legacy at the track where it all began,” Homestead track president Al Garcia said.

This is not the first time that the turn three tunnel is being renamed. In 2020, it was renamed as "Jimmie Johnson's Southernmost Tunnel", while Phoenix Raceway changed its name to "Jeff Gordon Raceway" for Jeff Gordon's final start there in 2015.

The people of Homestead-Miami want to remember Harvick by putting on a terrific race. Many fans may be moved to tears when Kevin Harvick takes the track for the final time in Miami.

Take a look back at Kevin Harvick's 2014 championship fight

Kevin Harvick earned his first championship at Homestead in 2014. Homestead was the season's final race at the time.

Harvick and Denny Hamlin engaged in an intense battle during the 2014 championship race at Homestead-Miami before Harvick claimed the lead with only eight laps remaining.

Due to a late caution, Harvick and Ryan Newman battled for the win in the final three laps. As Harvick held off Newman to win the race and the title, his decision to take the outside lane on the restart turned out to be the right one which helped him win the title.