"Modeling this dress was everything": Ryan Blaney's fiancée Gianna Tulio radiates luxury in elegant gown on engagement day

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney's fiancée Gianna Tulio was beaming with elegance after the couple's recent photoshoot ahead of their wedding.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney bent the knee and proposed to his girlfriend Gianna Tulio last year, shortly after his first ever NASCAR Cup Series championship win.

Recently, Tulio shared a picture of herself through her Instagram story, where the former she could be seen flaunting an elegant white gown. The gown, eggshell white in color with designs of flower petals all over, has been designed by famous fashion label based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Galia Lahav.

"@galialahav Modeling this dress was everything," she captioned her story.

Gianna Tulio's Instagram story

The brand, primarily known for it's bridal wears, was founded in 1984 by designer Galia Lahav. As of 2019, Galia Lahav has over 70 stores across 40 countries on the planet. Some of the notable personnel who have, at some point, worn a Galia Lahav dress at a public event include Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyonce.

Gianna Tulio, when wearing this dress, engaged in a photoshoot with her fiancé Ryan Blaney at the North Carolina-based hotel resort, The Graylyn Estate. Photographer Sydney Ashton G captured the photoshoot.

The snippets from the photoshoot were made public by Tulio shortly after the couple's engagement ceremony. The couple had recently gotten engaged at Hunter House & Gardens in Huntersville, North Carolina, ahead of Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 race. Tulio shared glimpses of the ceremony via her Instagram handle, captioning the post:

"Grateful for this chapter in my life"

Ryan Blaney "didn't have fun" with tire wear during Bristol race

Blaney on the Set of "The Yak" in 2024

Despite starting from pole position, the Team Penske driver could only manage a 16th-place finish in the recent Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The challenging conditions, characterized by extreme tire degradation, thwarted Blaney's efforts, relegating him to a 16th-place finish.

He told Frontstretch after the race:

"I didn't have fun. What's fun about riding around, creeping around there, can't run 15 laps unless you blow a tire and you get guys with blown stuff creeping around the racetrack. I can't believe there wasn't an accident. They say they bought the same tire but that is absolute BS."

Expressing frustration with the precarious conditions, Ryan Blaney criticized the handling of the event. He said:

"That's just too extreme. I understand it's the right path but you gotta let us know, you gotta have a tire test and we have to talk about this before we come here and race so we have an idea of what we're doing."

Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing won the Food City 500 race.