"Mom was always there at the racetrack" - Joey Logano leads Penske pack in heartfelt Mother's Day tributes

Two-time Cup Series Champion Joey Logano, along with all the other drivers of Team Penske shared a video snippet on the occasion of Mother's Day. Owned by Roger Penske, Team Penske made its NASCAR debut in 1972 and continues to compete in IndyCar Series, NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by Team Penske, the current Penske drivers shared their memories of their mothers and paid a tribute to them on the occasion of Mother's Day.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano led the pack by saying:

"My favorite memory of mom was my mom was always at the racetrack."

Followed by IndyCar Series driver Scott McLaughlin, who said,

"We went and got ice cream all the time and I'm still paying for that these days."

The 2023 Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney claiming himself to be a "mom's boy", credited mothers in general for playing a pivotal role in the growth of an athlete.

"I think any athlete will say that their mothers are usually the MVPs of any kind of you know child growing up getting them to where they need to go. They sacrifice just as much stuff too, so yeah I was definitely a mom's boy," Blaney said.

Josef Newgarden, two-time IndyCar Series Champion, talked about fond memories of getting fast food with his mother after a doctor's appointments:

"My mom always was taking me to every appointment out there whether it was the doctor or the dentist and I just remember those times together we would always stop and maybe get some fast food when I was a kid."

The #2 Ford Cup Series driver Austin Cindric remarked on how his mother traveled with him to races for a large part of his career:

"My mom went with me like everywhere for a large part of my career so momma and I have done a lot of traveling."

Will Power, Indy 500 winner and two-time winner of the IndyCar Championship talked about the importance of mothers in one's life and added that it was difficult to pinpoint all the things his mother did for him. He said,

"A mother is such an important part of your upbringing. Especially for me, there's not really one thing you could just put on it's too broad all the stuff she's done for me."

The video then shifted back to the #22 driver Cup Series driver Logano as he recalled an old memory of Mother's Day when he had planned out a surprise outing for his mother:

"A couple of Mother's Days ago, I took her for a ride on and sat side by side. As a surprise had a picnic set up in the woods for her but it came with a hell ride before we got to the picnic. I had a video of it, it was pretty funny. She said a lot of words I didn't know my mom knew."

A brief look into Joey Logano's 2024 NASCAR season

The #22 Ford Mustang driver for Team Penske is still struggling in the 2024 Cup Series season.

The 33-year-old Logano so far has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes after 13 starts. His best finish a P2 was at Richmond on March 31. The two-time Cup Series Champion currently sits at P17 in the overall Cup Series standings, one place behind the playoff points table.

With two consecutive impressive seasons by Ford as a manufacturer, the Ford drivers and teams are still struggling to make an impact this season after announcing the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the beginning of the 2024 season.