"Monday morning wasn't fun" - Ryan Blaney elaborates on post-race celebrations and life as a NASCAR Cup Series champion

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney seems to have had a blast during his post-race celebrations as he admitted his head was left hurting on Monday morning.

Blaney sealed the 2023 Cup title with a second-place finish in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 5. The #12 Penske driver finished ahead of Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Kyle Larson and William Byron, to secure his maiden title.

The championship celebrations for Ryan Blaney continued into Sunday night. He had also told Fox Sports reporter Josh Sims he "would be disappointed if his head wasn't hurting by Monday morning".

Blaney kept his promise as he revealed the following morning wasn't fun. After scaling the heights of the Empire State Building, he told Bob Pockrass:

"It's better now, Monday morning wasn't fun. But I have felt worse... I've felt worse than I did on Monday morning. Fun to celebrate, appreciate those things... so I held true to my promise that my head did hurt."

The 2023 Cup Series champion is in the spotlight as he has received over 300 congratulatory messages, with Hendrick Motorsports legends, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson, also dropping in a text.

Blaney said that a call from veteran dirt racing driver Doug Wolfgang held special value for him:

"I haven't gotten through them all yet, It was over 300, that's a lot. Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson texted me. I had Doug Wolfgang, a very famous dirt racer call me last night that was really special for me because I was such a big fan of his. So a lot of special ones."

Ryan Blaney reflects on his tussle with Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain became the first non-title contender to win the season finale in the new format introduced in 2014. Chastain was involved in a heated battle for the lead with title contender Ryan Blaney en route to the victory lane.

The #12 Team Penske driver was furious with the Trackhouse Racing driver for blocking him several times, which could have had implications on the title fight. Blaney added he had a chat with Chastain and laughed it off:

"He and I saw each other after the race. We laughed about it, joked about it and I congratulated him for winning the race and he congratulated me for winning the title. We were fine, we were joking about it when I saw him leave the media center."

The fiery on-track battle between Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain seems to have cooled down post-race.